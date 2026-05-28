What Anthony Gordon’s Barcelona Move Means for Marcus Rashford

Anthony Gordon’s imminent €80 million (£69.3 million, $93.2 million) move to Barcelona has got everybody talking, not least because it has a massive effect on the future of Marcus Rashford.

Gordon’s flown into Spain to sign a five-year contract at Camp Nou, where he’s expected to provide competition for Raphinha on the left wing, and will become only the second Englishman since 1990 to play for Barcelona—Rashford was the first last summer.

Rashford has spent the year on loan with Barça, playing 49 times and recording 28 goals and assists in all competitions. But longstanding hesitance to make use of a $34.9 million (£26 million, €30 million) option to make it a permanent transfer, combined with a much higher fee for Gordon as someone who primarily operates in the same position, suggests Rashford’s chance of staying at Camp Nou is fading fast.

However, it’s been claimed that Rashford has not given up hope of being a Barcelona player again next season, despite the move for Gordon.

Rashford Still Wants to Stay at Barcelona

Marcus Rashford (center) found his smile again at Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Athletic notes that Barcelona still want to sign a central striker this summer, having bid farewell to 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski. Gordon has sometimes operated as a false nine in his career to date, but his imminent arrival doesn’t change the desire for a new, real No. 9.

Rashford isn’t the ideal choice—Julián Alvarez and João Pedro are—but the Manchester United player is at least capable of playing centrally, despite preferring to be on the left. In the wake of the Gordon news, Rashford has so far been kept in the dark by Barcelona, with no communication to him or his entourage about the club’s intentions. At least while staying isn’t off the table, they “still see a chance” he could continue as a Barcelona player next season.

From Barcelona’s perspective, The Athletic adds that senior figures at the club now view keeping Rashford as “more complicated” than it was before. It doesn’t bode well for a player who has made no secret of his wish to make this season’s loan more than a temporary fling.

Manchester United have kept a hardline stance throughout the initial loan that there will be no renegotiation of the option clause, nor will there be a second loan. At this point, the most realistic way of Rashford staying at Barcelona is if the club decides to cash in on Raphinha, who was more productive (29 goals, assists) in 2025–26, despite two notable injuries, and is less than a year older.

Will Rashford Return to Man Utd?

Rashford arguably has unfinished business at his boyhood club. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

If Barcelona choose not to activate Rashford’s option clause, he will automatically return to Manchester United once the loan ends before anything else can happen.

Rashford initially left his boyhood club in January 2025—embarking on a loan to Aston Villa—after failing to impress Ruben Amorim during training sessions. The situation is considerably different now, with United in a much better place and Amorim replaced by Michael Carrick—Rashford’s former teammate and captain. The team is also in need of a forward to play on the left wing.

Rashford therefore has the potential to solve a problem that would otherwise siphon summer resources away from requirements to also recruit in central midfield, beyond just Éderson, at left back and a backup goalkeeper. Carrick hasn’t ruled out Rashford being reintegrated.

A lot will depend on the player himself and whether he feels that is possible. But it could be the ultimate sporting redemption leading into the club’s ambitious ‘Project 150.’

Alternative Clubs Rashford Could Join

Marcus Rashford spent some of 2025 at Aston Villa. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

If it cannot be Barcelona and Rashford doesn’t find common ground with Manchester United, his career could continue elsewhere. It seems obvious the Red Devils would prefer a permanent sale in that scenario, especially with the reluctance to let Barcelona have a second loan.

Rashford, although not a regular starter for Barcelona this season as 23 of 49 appearances came off the bench, is a proven asset in Europe’s two best domestic leagues.

If he wants to have another crack at the Premier League, a return to Aston Villa could be appealing. The new Europa League champions are back in the Champions League next season and Rashford openly thanked manager Unai Emery for his role in rebuilding his career over the last 18 months.

Should Villa end up selling Morgan Rogers this summer, it could create a clear need.

Another destination could be Chelsea, whose faith in youth without experience made 2025–26 only the second times in 30 years the Blues have placed as low as 10th in the Premier League. Rashford would be a significant upgrade on Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens. And, despite long being direct rivals, Manchester United and Chelsea have traded players semi-regularly over the years.

To replace Gordon, Newcastle United could consider Rashford. That sale alone might satisfy Newcastle’s need to raise funds for financial compliance and the Magpies, without the burden of European competition on the schedule, would be a potential contender for Champions League qualification again. That was the pattern after previously falling away in 2023–24.

By joining Barcelona last year, Rashford has shown a willingness to play abroad, which could open up other options for him. Bayern Munich wanted Gordon before Barcelona got there first and have routinely used the English market for their recruitment needs in recent seasons.

AC Milan could also become a possibility, another team from continental Europe that has attracted English players. The Rossoneri’s owner fired manager Massimiliano Allegri and the club’s three most senior executives last week, paving the way for a major overhaul at San Siro that Rashford could fit.

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