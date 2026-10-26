‘Won’t Fail’—Why USMNT Star Cavan Sullivan Will Thrive at Man City Despite Guilty Verdict

The fate of Cavan Sullivan has been hanging in the balance ever since the Premier League called “sham.”

The 17-year-old U.S. men’s national team prodigy, who is currently dominating MLS with the Philadelphia Union, is contractually obligated to transfer to Manchester City when he turns 18; however, the club’s future is looking more grim each day, in turn making his own future all the more unknown.

City are staring down severe punishments after being found guilty for breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations for nearly a decade (2009–2018)—arranging “sham” contracts and filing “misstated accounts” that reduced costs by £900 million ($1.2 billion).

What exact punishments the club will face remain unclear, but it could be anything from a hefty points deduction or an expulsion from the Premier League to even a retroactive removal of trophies. City are in the process of an appeal, demanding that they have “irrefutable evidence” to prove their innocence.

No matter what happens to City, though, USMNT legendary goalkeeper and Premier League broadcast analyst Tim Howard asserts Sullivan has nothing to fear.

Why Sullivan’s Development Won’t Be Hindered

Tim Howard played in the Premier League for over 10 years. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Sullivan has enjoyed the swiftest rise to stardom. He signed his first professional contract with the Union at just 14 years old in May 2024, which included the eye-widening agreement to transfer to Man City. Two months later, he took the pitch and became the youngest player in MLS history.

He is enjoying an especially prolific campaign this season, already up to seven goals and 14 assists in just 20 regular season starts. It will be up to City to continue his development and help him reach his full potential.

Even amid their legal battle and potential sanctions, it is a responsibility City can certainly handle.

“They’ve bought a lot of players, given the financial situation, but they also know how to produce players,” Howard said this week on his podcast with fellow USMNT legend Landon Donovan, Unfiltered Soccer. “They know how to get the best out of players. Their players don’t fail a lot.”

Howard pointed to the career rise of Oscar Bobb, who spent three years developing in the blue side of Manchester before signing to Fulham in January on a five-and-a-half year deal worth £27 million ($36 million). He is now a consistent starter at Craven Cottage.

Howard also pointed to Cole Palmer, who worked his way up through Man City’s youth ranks and played for the first team for three seasons. He signed to Chelsea in 2023 on a seven-year contract reportedly worth £42.5 million ($56.8 million). He is now the face of the Blues.

“Their players don’t fail, so he is not going to fail there because there is uncertainty,” Howard reiterated.

Man City could be slapped with a points deduction so severe that it forces them into the relegation zone and ultimately down to the Championship. Alternatively, an expulsion from the Premier League could see the English Football League (EFL) choose to accept City into the Championship. Either way, that would actually spell good news for Sullivan.

“If he gets more playing time because they are in the Championship, great for him,” Howard added. “If they are in the Premier League and want to play him, great. If they want to bring him over and loan him out to another European team, great.

“He’s okay. His development will not get hampered in any way, shape or form.”