Why Chelsea Sanctioned Enzo Fernandez’s Record Sale Without Buying a Replacement

Chelsea still allowed Enzo Fernández to join Manchester City in a $169 million (£125 million) transfer matching the Premier League record on Deadline Day as a matter of “honor,” even though the Blues saw their deal for replacement Lamine Camara shockingly canceled by Monaco.

Fernández is the first player in history to move for more than £100 million twice in his career, having previously joined Chelsea for a nine-figure sum from Benfica in 2023. The Argentine completes City’s midfield rebuild that also saw huge sums spent on Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi, with Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico González all sold.

It had seemed inevitable heading into Deadline Day that City would present Chelsea with the terms they wanted for Fernández, who openly pined for Real Madrid last season and now reunites with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

But it was expected that Chelsea would secure a replacement and the final day of the window began with steps being taken to recruit France international Manu Koné from Roma. That deal proved impossible when manager Gian Piero Gasperini was reported to have blocked it.

The Blues, who have made a spectacular start to the new season under Xabi Alonso, pivoted to Camara and a deal with Monaco appeared to be agreed for $63.5 million (£47 million).

Chelsea’s Reaction to Canceled Camara Transfer

Lamine Camara was supposed to join Chelsea. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Initial news of Chelsea’s agreement for Camara came about after Monaco’s proposed sale of Folarin Balogun to Everton was left hanging by a thread over reported concerns relating to the USMNT striker’s medical.

It appeared that Monaco had no financial need to sell both and so, according to multiple reports, subsequently informed Chelsea that the Camara transfer was off.

At that point, as the deadline was about to strike, there was no chance of resurrecting it and Chelsea were left without a new midfielder coming in. As it goes, Balogun wound up not moving to Everton either in a roller-coaster end to the summer window.

But Fernández hadn’t actually officially moved to Manchester City when this was all happening, and so Chelsea did have the opportunity to pull the plug there, too, in order to protect their own interests after what was described by Sky Sports as “extraordinary and deeply unprofessional” from Monaco. But they didn’t and allowed the player to move anyway.

The message across the board after the club briefed media outlets on why Fernández still then completed his exit was one of honor. Chelsea took the moral high ground and refused to sink to the same level. The Blues “preferred to honor their word,” so says BBC Sport.

Those words, or similar, come up time and time again across the news sphere, with Chelsea making sure their side of this story is loudly heard. Sky Sports adds that the attitude towards Monaco has now become “what goes around comes around.” It remains to be seen what impact soured relations might have on future transfer negotiations between the clubs.

In the end, Chelsea saw themselves as a “victim” of the situation but then chose not to take that out on Manchester City or Fernández, whom it appears both acted in good faith.

Fernandez: Life Is About Making Decisions

Fernánadez, to his credit, openly addressed the elephant in the room in his farewell message to Chelsea fans. He admitted, “I haven’t been in a good place,” and underlined “life is about making decisions” that might not sit well with everyone.

“Believe me when I say that, from the moment I arrived, I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves,” the player said. “We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories. Together, through the good times and the difficult ones. I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart.

“But life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions. I’ve said it before, but I want to say it again: I have grown incredibly fond of this club. Chelsea will always have a place in my thoughts and, above all, in my heart.

“But I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because I am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.”

Will Chelsea Regret Fernandez Decision?

Fernánadez is starting his chapter. | Manchester City

The question that Chelsea will now be asking is whether letting Fernández complete his transfer anyway is ultimately detrimental to the Blues this season?

Regardless of any debate about the fee involved and whether it was an appropriate number, Manchester City have been strengthened by recruiting from a rival club a player proven in the Premier League and at the highest international level. It will make it tougher for Chelsea to compete with City this season and also improves City’s title chances.

However, canceling Fernández’s move might have been more trouble than it was worth. This was already a player who had openly spoken about a future away from Stamford Bridge, to the point where the club felt the need to internally discipline him. Taking an agreed transfer away in that manner and risking him becoming an unhappy, disruptive presence was significant. Chelsea could hardly have afforded to be paying someone they couldn’t use.

From a financial perspective, at least Chelsea have banked a huge fee. In terms of squad depth, losing Fernández without securing a replacement might not be so bad either.

Midfield Depth Not an Obvious Concern

Chelsea have Roméo Lavia and others to call on. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

The 25-year-old barely kicked a ball for the club in the early weeks of the season and was left out of matchday squads altogether for wins over Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion. Granted, Chelsea are yet to face any of their traditional competitive rivals, but he wasn’t really missed.

Roméo Lavia putting three years of injury hell behind him to become a starter this season has softened any blow. The young Belgian, as a ball-playing No. 6, is arguably a better fit for Alonso’s tactical system when paired with Moisés Caicedo as an energetic No. 8.

It isn’t a partnership we’ve yet seen in 2026–27, a result of Caicedo’s fitness limitations since preseason. Caution saw him substituted only 14 minutes into his first appearance of the campaign on Sunday, having only entered the game from the bench. Chelsea hope it’s not serious.

But Alonso has made good use of fullbacks Reece James and Malo Gusto as midfield support already this season. Chelsea also still have the experienced Jordan Henderson to come into the team once he recovers from a wrist injury, with Valentín Barco another option.

Chelsea are not short on numbers in the center of the pitch, while it’s worth emphasizing that a lack of European competition on this season’s schedule will reduce the demands on the squad. The time to replace Fernández and reinvest that money will be next summer before (hopefully) returning to the Champions League after a top-five domestic finish this season.

Chelsea’s Midfield Options

Moisés Caicedo (defensive)

Roméo Lavia (defensive)

Valentín Barco (central)

Jordan Henderson (central)

Cole Palmer (attacking)

Morgan Rogers (attacking)