Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Legacy Will Always Feel Slightly Incomplete

It’s not up for debate whether Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal’s greatest ever player. For everything that he’s done, there can be no doubt that he is.

No player in the history of men’s soccer has more senior international caps (234) or senior international goals than Ronaldo (146). Portugal was an established soccer nation long before he arrived on the scene but had never won a major trophy—now it has three.

Ronaldo was the first man to play in six World Cup tournaments—scoring in each of them, is the only man to play at six European Championships and is the leading scorer at the continental level in both qualifiers and final tournaments.

Prior to Ronaldo’s first World Cup in 2006, Portugal had only qualified three times in 16 previous attempts. It was a similar story in the European Champion context, but Portugal has not been absent from either tournament in the Ronaldo era.

He does not deserve sole credit for that growth from a comparatively small nation—albeit one that dominated the world in the 15th century—but is certainly a symbol of it. Around the globe, far more people know Portugal because of Cristiano Ronaldo than otherwise would. As former clubmate Rio Ferdinand has noted more than once in recent weeks, he puts it “on the map.”

Ronaldo’s legacy is vast and, in most ways, will never be surpassed. But there is one thing that feels lacking and it’s the World Cup—not because Portugal has never won it, but because the country’s best performance at the global level did not occur during the Ronaldo era, despite playing in a team otherwise demonstrably capable of winning trophies.

So while Ronaldo is Portugal’s undeniable greatest of all time, Eusébio, the man whose crown he took, is still the country’s best World Cup player there has been.

Ronaldo Fell Short of Eusebio’s World Cup Impact

Eusébio scored nine goals at the 1966 World Cup. | Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The stars never quite aligned for Ronaldo at the World Cup.

His best effort was his first in 2006, at the age of 21, only denied the Best Young Player award because of unsporting conduct in the quarterfinal against England. Portugal finished fourth off the back of a runner-up spot at Euro 2004 two summers earlier but never kicked on.

Ronaldo was never the best of himself on that stage. Just 11 of his 146 international goals were scored in a World Cup, only finding the net in eight of his 27 World Cup appearances. By comparison, Messi scored 21 goals in 34 matches, and Kylian Mbappé has 22 in 22.

Through his first five World Cups, Ronaldo scored eight goals, which included three in one game against Spain in 2018, a rare moment in which the exceptional quality from the rest of his career could be seen. Aged 41 this year, he was worse than useless in Portugal’s 2026 opener against DR Congo and two goals against World Cup debutant Uzbekistan felt like the archetypal example of stat-padding. It was that brace that saw Ronaldo surpass Eusébio as Portugal’s leading World Cup goalscorer. His 11th and final World Cup goal against Croatia in 2026 was also his first in a knockout-round match, at the 10th attempt.

Ronaldo was at his sixth World Cup when he finally broke Eusébio’s record. The legendary Benfica striker, who passed away aged 71 in 2014, set that mark in just one. It was 1966, Portugal’s first World Cup appearance—its only World Cup appearance until 1986—and Eusébio scored nine goals. No Golden Boot was awarded in those days, but he would have won it by some distance.

Eusébio netted three across group-stage wins over Bulgaria and Brazil, the latter eliminating the defending champion, before a hat trick in a historic quarterfinal comeback win against North Korea and further goals against England in the semifinal and Soviet Union in the third-place match. Portugal won the latter game to record its best World Cup finish to date.

Ronaldo can be the best his country has produced—and likely ever will produce—in every other way, but the World Cup stage did not belong to him. It was and still is Eusébio’s.