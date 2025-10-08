Why Federico Chiesa Omission Has Extended to Italy National Team
Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that he omitted Liverpool star Federico Chiesa from his squad for the October international break due to him not feeling “100%”.
The 27-year-old appeared likely to leave Anfield over the summer but ended up staying at Liverpool against the odds. He scored a crucial winner in their opening Premier League victory against Bournemouth and has come up with other big goals for Arne Slot.
Chiesa has four goal contributions to his name already but has still found his opportunities relatively limited at Liverpool. Indeed, he’s featured in just six games, though that amounts to just 153 minutes of on-field action—the equivelent of less than two full matches with just one start in the Carabao Cup.
The former Juventus forward hasn’t represented Italy since Euro 2024 and is yet to be called up by Gattuso, who admitted that he’d been in contact over a potential return before an issue regarding his fitness arose.
“The Chiesa issue is very simple. I talk to my players a lot, and I want to make that clear, a lot,” said Gattuso. “I speak every week with Fede and he knows what I think of him, but I also have to respect what the player tells me. He does not feel at 100% and wants to be at 100%; that is the truth.”
Chiesa was even initially left out of Slot’s Champions League squad for the league phase. He was then included, however, when he replaced Giovanni Leoni after the defender tore his ACL.
While Chiesa will miss out on 2026 World Cup qualifiers with Estonia and Israel, it will allow him the opportunity to get fully fit for Liverpool‘s return to action against fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday, Oct. 19.