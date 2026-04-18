Why Joao Pedro Isn’t Playing for Chelsea vs. Man Utd

Chelsea’s task of conquering fellow Champions League hopefuls Manchester United was been made all the more challenging by the absence of injured top scorer João Pedro.

Pedro’s omission came as a shock. Liam Rosenior made no comment on the striker’s unavailability for the weekend during his prematch press conference and he was expected to lead the line against a threadbare United defense struggling with injuries.

However, the Chelsea boss has confirmed that Pedro has been ruled out of the match due to a thigh injury, and is therefore not even fit enough to make the bench.

The Blues have been cut adrift of the top five over the past month as they seek to qualify for next term’s Champions League, trailing four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool prior to Man Utd’s visit.

Rosenior desperately needs victory against the Red Devils to close the gap and raise morale following five defeats from the last six matches, including a bruising 3–0 loss to Manchester City last Sunday.

Chelsea Confirmed XI vs. Man Utd

Liam Delap was back in the starting XI on Saturday. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Robert Sánchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo; Estêvão, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Liam Delap.

Substitutes: Teddy Sharman-Lowe (GK), Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Andrey Santos, Dário Essugo, Roméo Lavia, Alejandro Garnacho, Marc Guiu.

Rosenior has selected summer recruit Liam Delap as Pedro’s replacement in the No. 9 position, the Englishman hoping to end his lengthy drought against United. He’s failed to score in any competition since a goal in defeat at Fulham in early January and hasn’t yet found the net under his former Hull City mentor.

Enzo Fernández has also been recalled to the starting lineup for the game against United. The midfielder was internally suspended for the last two matches due to comments made about transfer links with Real Madrid but has been welcomed back into the fold. Intriguingly, however, he has not been given the captain’s armband in Reece James’s absence—that distinction continues to be held by Moisés Caicedo.

When Will Joao Pedro Return for Chelsea?

It was thumbs down for João Pedro on Saturday. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Pedro will be sorely missed, especially given Chelsea’s recent struggles, but Rosenior is hopeful of having him back for the upcoming clash on Tuesday with Brighton & Hove Albion—the club Pedro was signed from last summer.

“João felt his thigh a few days ago. He was touch and go for this one, so hopefully we’ll have him back for Brighton on Tuesday,” Rosenior told reporters over the weekend.

After the midweek clash on the south coast, Chelsea take on historic rivals Leeds United in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 26. With England’s oldest cup competition the club’s last hope of silverware for the season, Rosenior will be desperate to have his best striker fully fit and available.

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