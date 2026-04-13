Why Kobbie Mainoo Isn’t Playing for Man Utd vs. Leeds

Manchester United wraps up Premier League Gameweek 32 with a clash against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Monday, but star midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will be absent for the rivalry match.

Mainoo will also not be present on the bench, suffering a “minor injury”, according to reporter Rich Fay, with updates on Mainoo’s physical condition anticipated post-match. The 20-year-old clocked 90 minutes in Man Utd’s last outing, a 2–2 draw with Bournemouth 24 days ago. He also featured in England’s March international window, substituting onto the pitch in the ThreeLions’ 1–1 draw with Uruguay on March 27 and starting in England’s 0–1 loss to Japan on March 31.

The Englishman’s setback comes just hours after manager Michael Carrick confirmed that Mainoo is inching closer to signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

Who Will Replace Mainoo?

Manuel Ugarte has recently fallen out of favor at Old Trafford. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manuel Ugarte will take Mainoo’s starting position in the midfield, despite falling out of favor recently at Old Trafford.

Ugarte will play alongside Casemiro, who recently warned Man Utd to keep faith in Mainoo because he has the ability to be “one of the best eights” for more than a decade. Captain Bruno Fernandes will round out the central midfield at his usual post at the No. 10—attacking center midfield.

Mainoo’s shock absence throws a wrench in the Red Devils’ continued ambitions to maintain a top-five position in the Premier League and return to the top table of the European game. Leeds, meanwhile, are desperate to preserve their Premier League status, just three points above the relegation zone.

Man Utd will also see the absence of Harry Maguire due to his suspension for a red card in the draw against Bournemouth. Leny Yoro will take Maguire’s place in the central defense, playing next to Lisandro Martínez.

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