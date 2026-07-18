Why Kobbie Mainoo Was Left Off Roster for England vs. France—World Cup

Kobbie Mainoo was denied one final chance to earn his first World Cup minutes of the summer in England’s third-place playoff against France on Saturday by injury.

That was the reason provided on the official team sheet handed out at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and one supported by the English Football Association, although further details were thin on the ground.

It’s been a lost tournament for Mainoo. After enjoying a brilliant conclusion to the Premier League campaign with Manchester United, one of the nominees for the division’s Young Player of the Year award came to England hoping to translate his club form to the biggest international stage. It has not panned out that way.

Reports claim that Thomas Tuchel considered bringing the 21-year-old in for a half-fit Declan Rice after the first group game only to be unenthused by his performance in training. Despite a raft of opportunities thereafter to call Mainoo in from the cold, the German manager turned down each and every one.

The semi-competitive setting of the Bronze Final could have been the perfect opportunity for Mainoo to see the light of day. Tuchel was clearly in the mood for rotation, dropping both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in a team of seven changes. But Mainoo couldn’t overcome his injury to even make the list of substitutes.

‘Disillusioned’—Mainoo’s World Cup Nightmare Ends With a Whimper

Kobbie Mainoo (center) didn’t play a single minute this summer. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mainoo has kept silent throughout the competition, solemnly trudging through every postmatch mixed zone with his hood up and headphones in, often one of the first sitting on the coach ready to go back to the team hotel.

The United academy graduate was part of the traveling party which arrived at the Miami venue on Saturday but his failure to even make the bench is simply the latest bleak twist in an underwhelming summer. Mainoo has become “increasingly disillusioned” across the past month and a half, Sky Sports News report. With each week making it all the more readily apparent where he ranked in the pecking order, the word “demoralized” was also thrown around.

This grim outlook serves as the exact antithesis to Jordan Henderson. Mainoo couldn’t make the bench with his unspecified injury, but the Brentford midfielder was sitting among the substitutes despite suffering from a broken arm—an ailment Henderson sustained while celebrating too vociferously after England’s victory over Mexico.

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