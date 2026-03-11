Why Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham Aren’t Playing for Real Madrid vs. Man City

When Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Bernabéu on Wednesday night, they will be without two of their best players: Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos survived their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie with Benfica only to get drawn against European rivals Man City in the round of 16. The two sides have now met in the knockout stage in each of the last five seasons. This time, a place in the quarterfinals is on the line.

Real Madrid come into the fixture in the middle of a crisis—both on and off the pitch. The team is in danger of going trophyless in 2025–26, Álvaro Arbeloa is on borrowed time in the dugout and a slew of starters are stuck in the infirmary, including Mbappé and Bellingham.

Real Madrid Confirmed XI vs. Man City

Real Madrid starting XI vs. Man City (4-4-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Mendy; Valverde, Güler, Tchouaméni, Pitarch; Díaz, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Lunin (GK), González (GK), Carvajal, Aguado, F. García, Asencio, Palacios, Camavinga, Cestero, Ángel, Mastantuono, G. García.

Why Mbappé, Bellingham Are Not Playing Against Man City

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Jude Bellingham are ruled out of the round of 16 first leg. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Both Mbappé and Bellingham are nursing injuries that ruled them out of the first leg against Pep Guardiola’s men. The Frenchman is still battling the knee injury that kept him sidelined for the league phase clash between the two sides back in December.

Although Mbappé returned to Madrid after seeking treatment in his home country from French specialists, he still is not fit enough to even be on Arbeloa’s bench on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old has now missed the club’s last four matches across all competitions.

Bellingham, meanwhile, is still recovering from a serious hamstring injury he suffered in early February. The midfielder limped off the pitch in tears after pulling up just 10 minutes into Los Blancos’ 2–1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Initial reports suggested Bellingham would only be out for four weeks, but a setback in his recovery extended his layoff into March, leaving the team without its best playmaker for the league phase playoffs and now the first leg of the round of 16.

Will Mbappé, Bellingham Be Available for Second Leg vs. Man City?

Real Madrid are at their best with Jude Bellingham (left) and Kylian Mbappé on the pitch. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Both Mbappé and Bellingham are in a race to be ready for the return leg against Man City, but it remains to be seen if either player recovers in time to make the trip to the Etihad.

Real Madrid made it very clear they would not rush the France international back from injury, intent to avoid any more fitness woes as the season enters its climax. Since he has yet to even return to training with the team, the best case scenario for Mbappé is likely to simply travel to Manchester and be an option off the bench come Mar. 17.

As for Bellingham, his odds of making the second leg of the round of 16 are even slimmer. The Athletic report Los Blancos see the Madrid derby—five days after the team’s trip to Manchester—as the more “realistic” return date for their midfield maestro, though they are “hoping” he can still somehow feature against City.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC