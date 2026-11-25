Barcelona take on Sabah on Matchday 5 of the Champions League on Wednesday, but do so without Lamine Yamal.

Heavy pre-match favorites, La Blaugrana will hope to solidify their place in the league phase top eight with a win in Baku, but will be wary of a potential banana skin against one of this season’s biggest underdogs.

Hansi Flick called on his players to go out “with the right attitude,” while insisting he and his team “respect all our opponents.”

While Sabah have just one win in their last six matches in all competitions, Barça can make it five straight victories since back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. But there is a massive Yamal-sized hole in Flick’s attack.

Confirmed Barcelona Lineup vs. Sabah

Barcelona Starting XI (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, De Jong, Martín, Balde; Gavi, Pedri; Adeyemi, Fermín, Gordon; Jesus.

Substitutes: Livaković, Szczesny, Campos, Fariñas, E. García, Cubarsí, Olmo, Bernal, Bisiwu, Gistau, Raphinha.

Why Lamine Yamal Is Not Playing Against Sabah

Lamine Yamal suffered a minor ankle complaint at the weekend. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Yamal was the most notable absentee from Flick’s heavily rotated lineup, with the 19-year-old not even making the bench in Azerbaijan. Karim Adeyemi, instead, starts on the right side of Barça’s attack behind center forward Gabriel Jesus.

The manager explained the reason for his superstar’s absence in the build-up, revealing that Yamal is being rested as a precaution. The 2026 Ballon d’Or third-place finisher had a busy weekend, missing a penalty and providing an assist in the 3–2 comeback win over Villarreal, while he also picked up a knock on his right ankle.

“We have played without him and we know what to do even though he is very important player for us,” Flick said. “We took a look at him and we decided it was best for him to stay behind. He’s all ok and he should be fine for the weekend.”

No Barça player has more Champions League goal involvements than Yamal’s seven so far this season. In all competitions, he has 13 goals and 13 assists in just 17 matches this season.

While Flick will feel confident of getting a result in Baku even without his star man, he will be keen to get Yamal back as soon as possible with key games against the likes of Atlético Madrid and Manchester City on the horizon.

Two more regular starters players who may well go unused on Wednesday night are Pau Cubarsí and Raphinha. Both will begin the night warming the subs bench at the Baku Olympic Stadium and should remain there as long as the second string get the job done.

On Cubarsí, who also has a minor fitness issue, Flick noted: “He doesn’t have anything serious. If we can deal with the game without him, great, but if we need him, he is ready.”