Barcelona came from two goals behind to achieve an extraordinary 3–2 victory over Villarreal on Sunday, moving them three points clear of Clásico rivals Real Madrid at La Liga’s summit.

Rustiness from the international break was the undeniable culprit responsible for La Blaugrana’s dismal start at Camp Nou, with their visitors two goals ahead in the opening seven minutes. Canadians Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi produced utterly ruthless finishes to stun the home faithful into silence.

Barcelona appeared set to earn a reprieve midway through the first half, but Lamine Yamal clipped the outside of the post with his VAR-awarded penalty kick in windy conditions, as Villarreal narrowly clung onto their two-goal advantage at halftime.

However, despite their defensive deficiencies, Barcelona’s arsenal of attacking weapons came to the party after the restart. Within the space of three second-half minutes, they were back on level terms, with Fermín López’s fizzing strike adding to Gerard Martín’s well-taken header.

The comeback was eventually complete in the 67th minute as Eric García’s cross was turned into his own net by Pau Navarro—who was also sent off in stoppage time—and Barça could have easily glossed the scoreline prior to the fulltime whistle. In the end, their one-goal cushion was enough for three precious points.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Barcelona were blown away early doors. | Josep LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

As far as first halves go, Barça have endured few more traumatic under Hansi Flick. Before they had even had time to refamiliarize themselves with the Camp Nou pitch following a fortnight of internationals, they were trailing by two goals—neither of which were particularly pretty viewing for Flick from the touchline.

Villarreal’s opener was beautifully struck by Buchanan, but it was Barça’s hero from the comeback victory over Atlético Madrid before club soccer’s hiatus who gifted them their lead. Fermín López inexplicably passed straight into Buchanan’s feet deep inside his own half, allowing the winger to drive forward and lash beyond Joan García.

Things would get worse just two minutes later. Flick’s recklessly high line was once again unpicked, Villarreal sending Oluwaseyi through on goal with one simple pass. Eric García was no match for the forward’s speed, and his namesake in net was unable to rebuff a vicious effort.

What more could go wrong for Barça? Well, the usually impeccable Yamal decided to add to the chaos, winning and then missing a penalty which would have reduced the deficit and handed momentum to the hosts. The spurned spot kick was one of 15 shots they registered before the break, which yielded a combined 2.08 expected goals, yet they were unable to breach Péter Gulácsi’s goal.

Despite their attacking brilliance, the reigning champions’ disjointed and aggressive defensive line continues to garner unwanted attention. Yamal, Raphinha and Co. can usually spare their blushes—as they did here—but the club’s inability to keep clean sheets could prove their undoing in La Liga against a more competitive Real Madrid team than last year, as well as in the Champions League against some truly formidable opponents.

La Blaugrana have conceded in 11 of their last 14 matches—allowing two or more goals in six of those outings—and that puts their offense under so much pressure to deliver. Luckily, Flick boasts one of the most fearsome forward lines in world soccer.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1)

Yamal (left) was involved throughout—for good and bad. | David Ramos/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—5.1: Beaten by two fierce strikes and was then untested afterward—apart from one nervy moment when he raced off his line in the dying moments.

RB: Eric García—7.3: Left eating dust as Oluwaseyi motored beyond him to double Villarreal’s lead, but forced the own goal with a teasing delivery across the face of goal.

CB: Frenkie de Jong—7.5: Undermined by those around him early doors during a lesser-seen stint at center back. Excellent at driving the ball forward and stepping through Villarreal’s strict defensive lines.

CB: Gerard Martín—8.1: After some questionable defending and distribution during the opening 45 minutes, Martín began the turnaround with his header just before the hour.

LB: João Cancelo—8.0: Deployed in incredibly advanced positions, creating problems with his technique and creativity. Thwacked the woodwork with an excellent effort on one occasion.

CM: Marc Bernal—7.4: Struggled against Villarreal’s physicality and directness during the first half, but was considerably more assured as the match progressed.

CM: Pedri—8.9: Another elegant performance from the diminutive maestro, who set up Martín’s header and consistently set Barça attacks in motion.

RW: Lamine Yamal—8.2: Squandered the spot kick he won off Oluwaseyi, but was typically devastating in possession otherwise. Created an abundance of chances and shooting opportunities, including the assist for the equalizer and an audacious flick moments before the third.

AM: Fermín López—6.7: The Spaniard’s dreadful error put Barça in big trouble, and he was bizarrely sent off on the bench after being substituted. At least somewhat made amends by converting the equalizer at the end of a swift breakaway.

LW: Karim Adeyemi—7.0: Challenged Villarreal’s defense at every opportunity, running at them with speed and enthusiasm, yet he lacked some necessary finesse in the final third.

ST: Raphinha—6.9: Overshadowed by others as he produced one of his tamer performances of an astonishing season. Still, full of energy with his mischievous runs.

SUB: Anthony Gordon (68’ for Adeyemi)—6.8: An absolute menace during his brief spell on the field.

SUB: Dani Olmo (68’ for López)—6.4: Conjured the odd moment of magic.

SUB: Jules Koundé (84’ for E. García)—N/A

SUB: Gavi (90’ for Bernal)—N/A

Subs not used: Dominik Livaković (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Alejandro Balde, Álex Campos, Brian Fariñas, Pau Cubarsí, Gabriel Jesus.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Pedri was wonderful. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

An abysmal start to the match from a defensive standpoint was saved by some phenomenal attacking sequences. Unsurprisingly, Yamal was the chief architect, dazzling yellow jerseys with his electric feet and supreme precision, and he more than made up for his penalty miss.

was the chief architect, dazzling yellow jerseys with his electric feet and supreme precision, and he more than made up for his penalty miss. Pedri is an utterly joyful soccer player when operating with such freedom and class. The Spaniard floated around the midfield with grace, triggering attacks with some delicate passes and constantly finding space in central positions.

is an utterly joyful soccer player when operating with such freedom and class. The Spaniard floated around the midfield with grace, triggering attacks with some delicate passes and constantly finding space in central positions. While Barça’s defense left much to be desired at times—yet again—they earned redemption through their significance at the other end of the field. Martín and García made vital contributions to goals, while João Cancelo was a regular troublemaker high up on the left wing.

The Numbers That Explain Barcelona’s Topsy-Turvy Encounter

Only once in Barcelona’s history have they previously been two goals down at home in Liga within the opening seven minutes.

have they previously been two goals down at home in Liga within the opening seven minutes. But who needs to defend when you have such a strong offense, eh? Flick’s men scored three goals from 30 shots, 3.27 expected goals and eight big chances .

from and . This fixture always provides drama. The last seven matches between the teams have produced 38 goals.

Statistic Barcelona Villarreal Possession 70% 30% Expected Goals (xG) 3.27 0.16 Shots on Target 30 4 Total Shots 9 2 Big Chances 8 1 Pass Accuracy 89% 72% Fouls Committed 11 19 Corners 10 0