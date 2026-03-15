Why Lamine Yamal Isn’t Starting for Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has heeded his own advice and made several rotations for Sunday’s La Liga clash with Sevilla, most notably dropping Lamine Yamal to the bench while giving Xavi Espart his top-flight debut.

Yamal has only been a substitute in one league match this season. After taking pain-killing injections to start both games for Spain back in September, Yamal missed four successive club matches and was only considered fit enough for a half-hour cameo against Real Sociedad at the end of the month. Yamal duly created Robert Lewandowski’s winning goal.

That groin problem has been a constant factor nagging at the fringes of Yamal’s season, which makes his recent run of blistering form all the more impressive. However, it is also a consideration for Flick during a tight turnaround of matches, particularly given the number of injuries already littered across the Barcelona roster.

“Limited options,” was the manager’s curt appraisal of his alternatives after Tuesday’s battling 1–1 draw with Newcastle United. Yamal secured parity for the Catalans heading into Wednesday’s second leg at Camp Nou with a stoppage-time penalty and will need to be at his best if Barcelona are to pierce the Magpies’ stubborn resolve and advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Fermín López was also afforded some respite this weekend, dropping to the bench while Dani Olmo claimed his place in the No. 10 position. Roony Bardghji took Yamal’s spot on the right wing while there was also a La Liga debut handed to Espart at right back.

The La Masia graduate made his senior debut in the closing stages against Newcastle in midweek and was trusted to replace Ronald Araújo in the starting XI on Sunday.

Barcelona’s Confirmed XI vs. Sevilla

Barcelona lined up without Lamine Yamal. | FotMob

Marcus Rashford Shown Position in Barcelona Pecking Order

Marcus Rashford is approaching the end of his loan spell with Barcelona. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

When Barcelona faced Newcastle in the Champions League back in September, it was Marcus Rashford rather than Yamal who stole the show. While the teenager was dealing with his pesky groin injury, Flick shifted Raphinha to the right flank to bring Rashford onto the left.

The Manchester United loanee rewarded that show of faith with a devastating display at St James’ Park, scoring both goals in a 2–1 win. “I think he’s a fantastic player,” Flick gushed after the game. “His skills are unbelievable and his finishing is unbelievable.”

It was the German who pushed for his arrival over the summer. “When we spoke before the season about what we needed in the team, we felt we needed a player like him,” Flick revealed. “When we had this chance [to sign him], I said we have to do it. He’s an outstanding player.”

Yet, that love affair has fallen flat in recent weeks. It’s become abundantly clear that when everyone is fit, Rashford is not a starter. Finding yourself behind Raphinha in the club’s pecking order is no great failure—the Brazilian was rightly frustrated with only finishing fifth in last year’s Ballon d’Or.

However, Rashford now appears to be battling for starting status with the 20-year-old Sweden international Roony Bardghji.

Just as against Sevilla, Flick turned to the ambitious left footer to directly replace Yamal for the Copa del Rey semifinals against Athletic Club, leaving Raphinha in his favored left wing spot and Rashford on the bench. Roony justified his selection with a goal and two assists.

Flick’s decision to overlook Rashford comes hot on the heels of Barcelona’s presidential candidate Joan Laporta casting doubt over the club’s decision to make his loan spell permanent.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC