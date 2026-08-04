Why Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo ‘Valuation’ for Tottenham Makes More Sense Than It Seems

Liverpool’s reported reluctance to sell Cody Gakpo this summer for anything less than $160 million, if at all, adds a layer of intrigue to the club’s approach to squad-building ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Gakpo has been Liverpool’s chief starter on the left wing in recent years, although he seemed to become a particular source of frustration for fans during 2025–26 when 59 appearances across all competitions only yielded 15 combined goals and assists. The Dutchman scored only seven times in the Premier League, with just three of those in the second half of the season.

Given the existing capture of Víctor Muñoz, the continued emergence of teenager Rio Ngumoha and the ongoing pursuit of Bradley Barcola, many had predicted Gakpo might be sold.

Liverpool’s Congested Left Wing

Some fans are concerned Rio Ngumoha could get blocked. | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Muñoz is a left winger. Barcola can play on the right, where the Reds still have a gaping hole following the release of Mohamed Salah, but made his greatest impact at Paris Saint-Germain on the left. Ngumoha, formerly the jewel of the academy and hoping for more consistent minutes at first-team level this coming season, also plays off the left flank.

It’s why a new update from The Athletic that the Reds have “no intent” to sell Gakpo is somewhat a surprise at surface level. Tottenham Hotspur have “registered interest” with the player’s entourage, without beginning any formal negotiations or making contact with Liverpool.

It’s claimed that Liverpool would value Gakpo according to already completed transfers this summer, including recent sales of Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson—both coming in at just under $160 million—to Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

Ultimately, with Salah gone and Hugo Ekitiké expected to miss the start of the season because of the Achilles injury he suffered in April, Liverpool don’t want to “reduce” their attacking strength by getting rid of players like Gakpo. The plan remains to “add” to it instead. There is also a suggestion he is being given the benefit of any doubt because Andoni Iraola is stepping in as a new manager with new ideas.

A New Role for Gakpo

Gakpo is no stranger to played as a No. 9. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Gakpo is not just a left winger. Throughout his Liverpool career, the 27-year-old has occasionally been deployed as a No. 9, including a number of times last season.

Center forward was actually Gakpo’s primary position during the 2023–24 campaign, his first full season with the club and when Luis Díaz was the preferred starter on the left. He’d also spent his first few months as a Liverpool player as the No. 9 in the second half of 2022–23, scoring seven goals in 21 Premier League games—that remains his most prolific Reds period to date.

If the left wing will be locked down by Muñoz, Ngumoha and perhaps Barcola moving forward, it stands to reason that Gakpo would be kept with the intention of primarily being a backup striker. Alexander Isak will be the starting No. 9, with the hope that he finally makes good on his Premier League-record price tag. But with Ekitiké sidelined, the position needs depth.

Gakpo is an easy win for Liverpool in that respect. So, perhaps, consider him a winger no more.

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