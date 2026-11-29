Although Manchester City walked away with a valuable 2–2 result at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, they won’t help but feel robbed in more ways than one.

The Cityzens were just minutes away from sealing a massive victory against Arsenal, before Jurriën Timber netted a controversial goal in the 83rd minute to snatch the Gunners a point.

The right back got his hip on a corner kick ball flung in by teammate Eberechi Eze. The goal was sent to VAR though, after replays showed Arsenal center back Gabriel’s elbow colliding with the back City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s nec. Nevertheless, after a lengthy review, there was determined to be no foul on Donnarumma and no handball from Timber, allowing the goal to stand.

Then in the sixth minute of stoppage time, City had a corner kick of their own. Joško Gvardiol jumped up for a header, successfully firing the ball toward the goal. It deflected off of the hand of Viktor Gyökeres, though, forcing the ball to the ground and allowing David Raya to bat it away from the goal line to prevent a late game-winner. The referee called no handball on the play, a decision that was confirmed by VAR, and ruled out a penalty kick for City.

The final whistle was called just seconds later. The draw, receiving the ire of City manager Enzo Maresca, will likely have serious implications down the line in the Premier League title race. A victory for City would have pulled them within three points atop the league standings, whereas the draw keeps them at arms length, six points behind the titleholders.

Why VAR Did Not Award Man City Last-Minute Penalty vs. Arsenal

A dramatic finish at the Emirates sees VAR rule out a potential handball by Viktor Gyökeres that would've given Man City a penalty. pic.twitter.com/Bdc1714nCc — USA Sports (@usasports) November 29, 2026

Although Gvardiol’s headed ball undisputedly collided with the hand of Gyökeres, VAR determined Gyökeres’s left hand to be in a natural position during the play, thus preventing a handball call that would have awarded a late penalty kick to the City and likely the game-winning moment.

”It may have hit a hand—I don’t think it’s deliberate,” the referee said in the moment, per Premier League Match Centre.

”It’s the left hand, left hand, tucked in,” the VAR official then confirmed.

Several City players were up in arms about the controversial decision, including star striker Erling Haaland, who soon reposted a photo of the ball hitting Gyökeres’s hand on his Instagram story.

Those last-gasp decisions weren’t the only controversial calls VAR made on Sunday, also declining to punish Timber in the first half and Bruno Guimarães in the second half, both of whom were shown pulling Jérémy Doku by his hair. VAR determined that it did not have “an angle” of the incident involving Timber to make a ruling, and Guimarães—already on a yellow card—likewise went unpunished. Haaland also reposted a photo of the Guimarães incident to his social media account.