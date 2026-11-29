Arsenal’s late equalizer denied Manchester City the chance to cut the Gunners’ lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points on Sunday. Following Jurriën Timber’s fortuitous 83rd-minute strike, the gap stays at six points.

But the champions got an even bigger slice of luck deep into stoppage time when what appeared to be a certain handball from substitute Viktor Gyökeres did not result in a penalty for the visitors after a lengthy VAR review.

Erling Haaland and Kai Havertz traded first-half goals in a heavyweight clash that was not short on entertainment. Enzo Fernández restored City’s lead early in the second half, before Timber’s late goal ultimately proved decisive.

After a positive start to the game from both teams, the Gunners had the ball in the net inside 10 minutes through Havertz—a chance made by Mikel Merino and Christos Tzolis, with the latter a fraction offside before playing the ball across the City box.

A tetchier few moments followed, which included yellow cards for Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Mikel Arteta—the Arsenal manager will be banned from the sideline against Brentford on Dec. 2. But the home team also began to exert pressure and it took a close-range block from City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to keep Timber from scoring.

But there remained a prickly atmosphere bubbling beneath the surface, only fueled when City felt Timber should have been sent off for what Jérémy Doku claimed was a hair pull. There was somehow no conclusive angle for the VAR official to review.

Momentum thereafter swung toward City, whose primary threat was carried by Doku and Iliman Ndiaye in wide areas. But a sloppy Arsenal giveaway in midfield probably should have been punished had it not been for Fernández ignoring his open teammates.

So, when Haaland opened the scoring in the 34th minute, it had been coming. The cutback the Norwegian had wanted from Fernández was instead delivered by Joško Gvardiol. It was surprisingly weak, meek defending from Arsenal to allow it to happen.

At least the Gunners responded well, pulling level when Havertz turned Merino’s clever header back across goal into the net. The Spaniard’s run into space at the far post was spotted by Tzolis, with the finish for Havertz an easy one.

But barely any time passed in the second half before Arsenal trailed again. Ayyoub Bouaddi cut through the Gunners with ease, driving forward from midfield and laying the ball into Fernández’s path. A goalmouth scramble straight after could have seen City’s lead grow further.

Arteta turned to his bench after falling behind for a triple substitution. Gyökeres was among the trio that came on in that moment and soon was only inches away from an equalizer as he struck the post—Timber blazed the inviting rebound high and wide. Gyökeres fluffed his own lines with 21 minutes to go, weakly turning the ball wide from a brilliant cross.

Arsenal were in the ascendancy in the closing stages and Donnarumma tipped a deflected shot from Bruno Guimarães over the bar. But the Italian goalkeeper was the villain of the piece for his own team after that, crumpling on the ground under the faintest pressure from Gabriel at a late corner. Timber was in the right place and at the right time at the far post, probably never expecting the ball to make it that far but diverting it into the net off his upper thigh.

Gvardiol thought he had won it for City at the death, only for Gyökeres to throw his arms in the way a few yards from goal. Everyone expected a penalty to be awarded, giving Haaland a chance to win the match, but the VAR officials bizarrely decided no.

One Thing Arsenal Can’t Ignore

What is the opposite of a super sub? | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Almost 18 months into his Arsenal career, Viktor Gyökeres isn’t doing what the Gunners need him to do. The Swede was a late bloomer, never playing in a top-five European league until the age of 25 when he joined Sporting CP.

A remarkable scoring record there persuaded Arsenal to part with big cash in 2025, but Gyökeres’s debut season was characterized by stat padding against weaker opposition, otherwise going missing and being dropped by Arteta when Havertz was available.

When Arsenal needed a goal in a match that had the potential to define the season, Gyökeres could not deliver. He had two statistically ‘big chances’ and missed both when the Gunners were chasing the equalizer. In the other penalty area, he nearly cost his team the game with a reckless handball that ought to have resulted in a City penalty in stoppage time.

Ironically, getting away with it actually served Arsenal better because Gvardiol’s header was destined for the back of the net.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Man City (4-2-3-1)

Bruno Guimarães had to play the Declan Rice role. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—6.3: Back from a brief injury absence and made four saves.

RB: Jurriën Timber—7.8: Too easily bypassed by Gvardiol as the City left back set up Haaland to score. A crucial challenge at 2–1 kept Arsenal in the game, but there was no composure when he had a glorious chance to make it 2–2 long before he actually did. Chaotic.

CB: Ezri Konsa—6.5: Doing enough to keep William Saliba on the bench for now.

CB: Gabriel—5.9: No clean sheet and no goal or assist, but played his part in Arsenal claiming a point much more valuable to them than Manchester City.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—6.4: Put himself under pressure with an early yellow card. Didn’t return for the second half after struggling against Ndiaye.

CM: Mikel Merino—7.1: Given the task of filling Declan Rice’s boots, but the admirable desire to put his stamp on the match led to the Spaniard being yellow carded after 12 minutes. Managed to rise above the tit-for-tat with Enzo Fernández to assist the equalizer.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—7.5: Needed to be the one to fill the Rice role. Covered the distance to do it and was positive with the ball. There was no shortage of defensive contribution but Bouaddi left the Brazilian in his dust when it mattered most.

RM: Noni Madueke—6.1: Bullied out of challenging for the ball for City’s first and second goals.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—7.2: Couldn’t get on the ball to dictate the game for Arsenal.

LM: Christos Tzolis—6.8: Inconsistent, limited involvement until providing the cross that became the pre-assist for Arsenal to equalize in the first half.

ST: Kai Havertz—7.3: Threatened early with a close-range finish that was disallowed for an offside but it was a very similar scenario that delivered his eventual goal.

SUB: Piero Hincapié (46’ for Calafiori)—6.3

SUB: Eberechi Eze (58’ for Tzolis)—6.5

SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (58’ for Ødegaard)—6.8

SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (58’ for Merino)—6.8

SUB: Max Dowman (80’ for Madueke)—5.8

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Noni Madueke was bullied off the ball too often. | Richard Calver/Getty Images

Noni Madueke isn’t a player made for the big matches. Defensive frailty was exposed.

isn’t a player made for the big matches. Defensive frailty was exposed. Kai Havertz will make an impact if he’s given the service to do it. Gyökeres, on the other hand, had good chances of his own and missed. It’s why Arteta has an obvious favorite.

will make an impact if he’s given the service to do it. Gyökeres, on the other hand, had good chances of his own and missed. It’s why Arteta has an obvious favorite. Jurriën Timber has the potential to drag his team to a positive result or cost them.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Chaotic Match

Arsenal had the chances to win the match , despite almost losing it had that late penalty been awarded. The Gunners missed four of their big chances. City only created one.

, despite almost losing it had that late penalty been awarded. The Gunners missed four of their big chances. City only created one. This was a very physical battle, with 32 fouls overall. Arsenal’s last match against Borussia Dortmund didn’t get over 20. The last Premier League game involving the Gunners that got over 30 total fouls was back on Oct. 10. Nine yellow cards were shown in total.

Statistic Arsenal Man City Possession 56% 44% Expected Goals (xG) 1.92 1.10 Shots 13 15 Shots on Target 5 5 Big Chances 6 1 Pass Accuracy 85% 83% Fouls Committed 18 14 Corners 6 3