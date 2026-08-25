Why Man Utd’s $95.5 Million Capture of Carlos Baleba Is a Lesson in Patience

Manchester United have made Carlos Baleba the club’s fourth first-team signing of the summer transfer window, following Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow through the door at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international has joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he established himself a reputation as one of the Premier League’s best emerging defensive midfield talents. Still just 22 years of age, Baleba is a signing for the present and the future.

His new contract runs until the summer of 2031 and contains the option for a further year.

Baleba is immediately eligible to make his debut in his new team’s next match at home against Ipswich Town on Saturday. However, having missed Brighton’s preseason and Premier League opener against Aston Villa because of an ankle injury, he hasn’t actually played since facing United on May 24, putting a significant question mark on his fitness and ability to feature straightaway.

Even with the existing midfield captures of Santos and Tielemans, both of whom started United’s opening Premier League defeat to Hull City on Saturday, a direct replacement for the departed Casemiro was still lacking. The squad’s other midfielders are more progressive ball-players, with Baleba an athletic and destructive force who will offer balance.

Overall, depth has also improved now that he is on board, with Michael Carrick having five players—Baleba, Santos, Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Tyler Fletcher—to call on for two central midfield positions in the XI. In the second half of last season, the manager played Casemiro and Mainoo there for almost every minute. Manuel Ugarte was the primary cover but is now injured.

A Lesson in Patience

Brighton wanted nine figures for Baleba last summer. | Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

Reports suggest that United will pay $88.7 million (£65 million) guaranteed for Baleba, with an extra $6.8 million (£5 million) in conditional add-ons. Overall, it could be worth $95.5 million (£70 million) and make him the seventh-most expensive signing in the club’s history.

However, when United first expressed interest in the midfielder this time last year, the landscape was completely different. Baleba was coming off the back of a breakout season and Brighton quoted a price around $136.4 million (£100 million), getting close to what the Seagulls had previously sold Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea for in 2022.

At that price, he would have surpassed Paul Pogba as the club’s most expensive recruit, rather than slotting in marginally ahead of Benjamin Šeško.

United, who refused to match Tottenham Hotspur’s willingness to pay the big bucks for Matheus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali earlier this summer—the pair cost a combined $252.4 million (£185 million), have benefited from exercising patience.

Not pushing forward with a more costly deal to sign Baleba last summer, which in turn gave Casemiro the platform for an excellent season to bid farewell to the club, proved smart.

Man Utd’s 10 Most Expensive Signings—All-Time

Player Fee (£) From Year Paul Pogba £89.3 million Juventus 2016 Antony £86.3 million Ajax 2022 Harry Maguire £80 million Leicester City 2019 Romelu Lukaku £75 million Everton 2017 Jadon Sancho £73 million Borussia Dortmund 2021 Rasmus Højlund £72 million Atalanta 2023 Carlos Baleba £70 million Brighton 2026 Benjamin Šeško £66.3 million RB Leipzig 2025 Bryan Mbeumo £65 million Brentford 2025 Matheus Cunha £62.5 million Wolves 2025

How Many More Signings Will Man Utd Make?

Alejandro Balde could tick the box for a left back. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Very little time remains until the transfer window closes on Sept. 1. But while United have now completed the planned midfield rebuild by securing the signing of Baleba, there are still other positions that would benefit from strengthening while still possible.

Left back is a position that lacks first-team depth and cover. Luke Shaw played every Premier League match last season, which was doable when the campaign maxed out at 40 matches. That will grow substantially in 2026–27 and, with Patrick Dorgu primarily viewed as a winger, support is needed. In an ideal world, it might have been Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, but Magpies manager Matthias Jaissle said on Sunday there is “no chance” he will be sold.

United have also been increasingly linked with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, who has been bluntly informed by manager Hansi Flick he is “not here at 100%.”

Darlow’s arrival addressed the goalkeeper department, while the reintegration of Marcus Rashford suggests a left winger is no longer required. Rashford can also operate as a No. 9 when called upon, so his continued presence, along with that of Joshua Zirkzee, pushes a backup striker hunt to the bottom of the list of priorities.