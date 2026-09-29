Why Man Utd’s Solution to Slow Start Is ‘Secret Friendly’ With Relegation Battlers

If the Nations League has proven anything, it’s that teams improve by playing opponents of a similar caliber. Rather than swatting aside minnows or getting pummeled by vastly superior foes, nations have been able to gradually steel themselves with these comparative matchups.

So, with all that playing out in the background, it’s curious that Manchester United have taken this international break as an opportunity to reportedly stage a friendly with Lausanne-Sport, the side sat at the bottom of the Swiss top flight.

United quite clearly need to improve. Michael Carrick has only overseen one Premier League win, boasting fewer points than two of the newly promoted clubs despite enjoying one of the supposedly easier fixture lists.

At this point, United could be helped by simply winning a game, even if it is behind closed doors against a side battling relegation from the Switzerland’s top flight, as Mike McGrath of The Telegraph has revealed. Yet, this particular friendly owes its creation to the divisive figure of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Link Between Lausanne-Sport and Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a middling multi-club group. | Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Ratcliffe’s INEOS has a stake in both clubs, making any fixture exceedingly easy to arrange. It also makes any transfer difficult thanks to UEFA’s regulations on related parties, which why United were blocked from buying Jean-Clair Todibo in 2024 from Nice, another club under the remit of Ratcliffe.

INEOS took over Lausanne in 2017 as the first of the company’s ventures into soccer and, as Ratcliffe has since sheepishly admitted, “made some mistakes.” Changing the club’s badge to match the style of INEOS’s logo went down particularly badly while there have been multiple relegations over the years.

Lausanne are back at the top level but find themselves bottom with one win from nine league games. Manager Luka Elsner called it a “state of emergency” and warned: “We need to be concerned.”

Which Players Will Be Available for Man Utd Friendly?

Luke Shaw is Man Utd’s first-choice fullback. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Carrick has a thin roster of potential players to choose from given the number of internationals and injuries during this set of weeks.

There is a cluster of English talent overlooked by Thomas Tuchel who could get a run out against Lausanne. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were both left at home for the fall fixtures. Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford got the nod but had to withdraw through minor injuries. It’s not yet clear if they will be fit enough for this secretive friendly.

Benjamin Šeško and Patrick Dorgu are also dealing with physical issues but Matheus Cunha should be raring to go after being surprisingly snubbed from Carlo Ancelotti’s new-look Brazil roster. Carrick will likely supplement his available senior stars with academy talent, while Carlos Baleba could also make his unofficial debut having belatedly recovered from an injury which has delayed his competitive opening.