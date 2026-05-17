Why Marcus Rashford Is Still Too Expensive for Barcelona With ‘Major Pay Cut’

Marcus Rashford has put himself at the mercy of Barcelona in the hope the back-to-back La Liga champions sign the on-loan forward permanently from Manchester United, reportedly willing to take an even bigger pay cut than one already on the table.

After his time at Old Trafford turned sour just weeks into Ruben Amorim’s tenure as manager, Rashford has spent this season with Barcelona. He very quickly said he felt “at home” in brand-new surroundings in Catalonia and has never expressed interest in returning to Manchester. Rather, his desire to continue as a Barcelona player, even as a rotation and cover option, is obvious.

Barcelona hold an exclusive option-to-buy set at €30 million ($34.9 million, £26.2 million), but there has been considerable hesitance and reluctance to trigger. Satisfied from a sporting perspective yet not financially, the club has looked at other ways to retain Rashford—including attempting to negotiate a new price or proposing a second loan. United have so far refused.

Mundo Deportivo notes that Rashford, whose salary during this season’s loan has been covered by Barcelona, had already agreed some months back to a three-year contract that reflected his earlier willingness last summer to sacrifice as much as 40% of his contracted Manchester United salary—estimated at the equivalent of around $22.5 million annually.

That amount would have put him towards the top of Barcelona’s pay structure, but the lower salary in the region of $13.5 million is more middle of the road. That seems about right for a player who isn’t a regular starter but still contributes—Rashford has 14 goals and as many assists this season, but is secondary to Lamine Yamal and Raphinha and has started only 25 of his 48 appearances.

Nevertheless, between paying the non-negotiable transfer fee and even the reduced salary over three years, Barcelona still have a financial problem. The burden of the fee and salary would be spread over the duration of the contract—known as amortization—costing the club $25 million each season.

Marcus Rashford Amortization Cost

Rashford is productive but not a consistent starter. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Mundo Deportivo’s report explains that the cost of $25 million per season is still considered too high, prompting Rashford to counter with another offer. Instead of a three-year contract, he would sign a five-year deal that is no more expensive to the club—despite the two additional years—to lower the amortization cost.

Essentially, instead of collecting $40.5 million in salary over three seasons, it would be the same overall amount spread over five. It means his annual pay would fall again—another 40% to a little over $8 million. It would also dilute payment of the transfer fee from three to five years, lowering the annual cost of amortization from around $25 million to $15 million.

It looks more financially appealing on paper. However, Barcelona now have to weigh up whether Rashford, who turns 29 in October, can still be a productive player offering a good return on that outlay throughout the duration of the contract, or retain any resale value. The England international would be four months shy of his 34th birthday when this hypothetical deal expires in 2031.

That is likely why it has been reported Barcelona would be more willing to spend a bigger transfer fee on a new, younger forward on a lower salary—like Víctor Muñoz, Eli Junior Kroupi or Abde Ezzalouli—because it might not be any more expensive and has additional upside. That younger player is also more likely to maintain a higher resale value or be productive for significantly longer.

It doesn’t look as though Rashford will benefit from Robert Lewandowski’s departure. The Pole is currently the club’s highest paid player but will leave as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of next month. Hypothetically, Barcelona could use some of the salary saved to fund a move for Rashford. But replacing Lewandowski is important, is no easy feat and is likely to be expensive.

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