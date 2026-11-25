When Mauricio Pochettino makes his Champions League debut on Manchester United’s touchline, he will not have Matheus Cunha to call on in attack.

It’s been a whirlwind week for Pochettino. The Argentine bid farewell to the U.S. men’s national team, oversaw a thumping 4–0 defeat to Liverpool in his first match in charge of United and then headed to Lisbon for a clash with Sporting CP.

The Red Devils will be desperate to erase the weekend’s failure and claim three points on Wednesday. It would be a massive weight off Pochettino’s shoulders, as well as the stars in red, who have amassed just three wins across all competitions this season.

Pochettino is already without critical players, like Carlos Baleba and Benjamin Šeško, due to injury, and he is also now having to work around Cunha’s absence.

Man Utd Confirmed Lineup vs. Sporting CP

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Mauricio makes four changes from Sunday for tonight's #UCL match - come on United! 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/9W7KcYaEr8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2026

Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martínez; Amad, Tielemans, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Mbeumo; Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow (GK), Tom Heaton (GK), Ayden Heaven, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Matthijs de Ligt, Andrey Santos, Harry Amass, Mason Mount, Patrick Dorgu, Shea Lacey.

Why Matheus Cunha Is Not Playing Against Sporting CP

Matheus Cunha saw red in the team’s last Champions League encounter. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

It feels like a lifetime ago, but Cunha was sent off in United’s epic 3–2 win over Roma last time out in the Champions League. The Brazilian received a first yellow card for taking off his shirt after snagging a late match-winner, before seeing a second caution for a poor challenge on Roma defender Leonardo Balerdi.

Cunha was sent packing in stoppage time, and therefore is suspended for Wednesday’s bout with Sporting. The forward avoided any additional punishment, though, despite failing to leave the pitch after he saw red.

Without his services available, Pochettino instead opted to start Joshua Zirkzee at striker. It’s a rare opportunity for the outcast No. 9, who continues to be linked with a move out of Old Trafford.

The Argentine manager made three more changes to his XI from the lineup that Liverpool dismantled at the weekend. Diogo Dalot made way for Amad Diallo, while Patrick Dorgu was replaced with Noussair Mazraoui. Matthijs de Ligt was also unsurprisingly swapped for Harry Maguire.