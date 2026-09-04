Why Myles Lewis-Skelly Was Left Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Squad

Arsenal’s Champions League roster is made up of just 22 players out of a possible 25, but midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly’s name was not on the list.

The academy graduate was a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s side for the second half of the 2024–25 season, operating as a makeshift left back, before losing his place in the starting lineup to one of Arsenal’s countless senior options.

It was not until late last season that the 19-year-old earned Arteta’s trust in his natural role of central midfield, where minutes still seem difficult to come by following the summer acquisition of Bruno Guimarães.

After a summer in which Lewis-Skelly was heavily linked with an exit, many fans were left concerned to see the teenager left out of Arsenal’s European roster.

Arsenal’s Full Champions League Roster

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Illan Meslier.

Defenders: William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Piero Hincapié, Gabriel, Jürrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Riccardo Calafiori.

Midfielders: Martin Ødegaard, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz, Martín Zubimendi, Bruno Guimarães, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Chrstos Tzolis.

Why Lewis-Skelly’s Omission Is No Problem for Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly remains a valued part of Arteta’s squad. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

UEFA rules allow clubs to register as many as 25 players on what is called their List A, but at least eight of those places must go to homegrown players. For every homegrown player left out of the squad, one available position is removed, which is why Arsenal’s squad sits at 22.

Lewis-Skelly would appear to count as one of those homegrown players, but he does not actually need to.

Clubs also have the option of an infinite List B, which is made up of younger players who meet specific criteria, and it is here that Lewis-Skelly features.

Players born after Jan. 1, 2005 who have spent an uninterrupted period of two years eligible for the team can be registered on List B, which is how Lewis-Skelly and 17-year-old defender Marli Salmon can remain eligible to play.

As for young midfielder Max Dowman, 16-year-olds can be registered on List B as long as they have been registered with the club for two years without interruption.

It is fairly common for clubs to place any eligible players on their List B regardless of their senior status, freeing up as many places as possible for other big names who need formal registration to qualify.

Whether Lewis-Skelly will actually play much in the league phase of the Champions League is an entirely different debate but, crucially, he will be available to Arteta as long as he avoids any surprise fitness issues.