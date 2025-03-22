Why Are There No La Liga Games This Weekend? Mar. 22-23
The La Liga title race is one of the main storylines in European soccer, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid pushing each other to the limit in pursuit of domestic glory. But fans will have to wait another week for the drama to resume. Why? Because international action takes center stage this weekend.
March's FIFA international break means club action comes to a halt in the majority of club leagues across the world — apart from MLS. Despite there being no games in the Spanish top-flight this weekend, some of Barcelona's, Real Madrid's and La Liga's biggest stars will be on the pitch all over the globe representing their national teams in the international action.
Once the international break is over, La Liga action will resume with a climactic and uninterrupted 10-match sprint to the finish line to determine who will take the silverware in a thrilling title race.
The full slate of games of matchweek 29 on Mar. 29-30 will mark the full return of La Liga after the international break. However, there's a stand-alone fixture prior to then with massive title race significance that will kick-start the return of La Liga action.
Barcelona To Play Three Games in Seven Days
La Liga decided to re-schedule the postponed match between Barcelona and Osasuna for Thursday, Mar. 27. Despite pleas from both teams to look for a different date, La Liga didn't budge and the game will be played as soon as the international action ends.
For Hansi Flick's side, the game couldn't come at a worse time. Both Raphinha and Ronald Araújo won't be able to play vs. Osasuna since the match will kick-off less than 48 hours after the conclusion of their South American qualifier games with Brazil and Uruguay respectively.
Aside from Araújo, Flick will also be without the injured center back Iñigo Martínez and potentially Pau Cubarsí, who exited Spain's match vs. Netherlands in the first-half in clear discomfort. The German manager might have to face Osasuna down his top three center back options, forcing him to deploy a makeshift defense.
Facing Osasuna on Mar. 27 means Barça will play three games in seven days. After the Osasuna clash, the Catalans will play in La Liga again on Mar. 30 and then the decisive second leg of the Copa Del Rey Semifinals vs. Atlético Madrid on Apr. 2.
Flick's Barça will have to power through a nightmare of a week when club actions resumes if they wan't to keep the dream of a treble winning campaign intact.