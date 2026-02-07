Why Raphinha Isn’t Playing for Barcelona vs. Mallorca

Barcelona will take on Mallorca on Saturday afternoon, but they’ll have to fight for three points without star winger Raphinha, who’s been pivotal to Barcelona’s league success this term.

The start of 2026 has been kind to Barcelona, who already conquered their first piece of silverware of the season with their triumph in the Spanish Super Cup. Further positive results have the Catalans already qualified to the Champions League round of 16 and the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The strong momentum also extends to La Liga, where Hansi Flick’s men have won 11 of their last 12. Still, they’re just one point clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid atop the standings, and a stumble against Mallorca could prove costly.

Pedri remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but against Mallorca, Barcelona will also be without Raphinha, a player that’s been essential to the recent superb domestic run.

Why Is Raphinha Not Playing Against Mallorca?

Raphinha felt an issue during Barcelona’s win at Elche. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Raphina will miss Saturday’s game against Mallorca because of an abductor strain he’s been dealing with since last week. The Brazilian had to be replaced at half-time during Barcelona’s win against Elche last time out in La Liga, prompting distress surrounding his situation.

During the week, Barcelona confirmed the injury diagnosis and Raphinha didn’t even make the midweek trip South to Albacete, where the Catalans clinched their place in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

It’s a major blow for Barcelona, especially considering they haven’t lost in La Liga this term when Raphinha features. Contrastingly, Barça’s two most recent domestic defeats, against Real Sociedad and in October’s El Clásico vs. Real Madrid, have come when the Brazilian is unavailable through injury.

Barcelona should be able to prevail against an inferior Mallorca side that haven’t won at Camp Nou since 2008, but with big games coming up, the club can’t afford to be without their decisive star much longer.

When Will Raphinha Return for Barcelona?

Raphinha had been brilliant since the start of 2026. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fortunately for Barcelona, the club announced Raphinha is only expected to miss one week of action. Still, the 29-year-old is yet to train with the team since his injury, and Barcelona have a massive game coming up next.

Barcelona will visit Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Feb. 12. If all goes to plan, Raphinha should be fully recovered in time to feature in the game, but Flick insists the club must “stay calm and take [Raphinha’s recovery] step by step.”

If Barcelona deem Raphinha isn’t ready to return to action for next week’s trip to the Spanish capital, then it’s likely he’ll be back to full fitness in time when Barcelona make the short trip to Girona on Monday, Feb. 16 for their next La Liga match.

