Why is Raphinha Not Playing for Brazil in October?
Brazil travel to Asia for friendlies against South Korea and Japan during the October international break without Barcelona star Raphinha.
Raphinha had been included in both of Carlo Ancelotti’s first two squads as Brazil manager. He played a pivotal role in securing La Seleção’s place in next summer’s World Cup, leading the team with five goals during the recently concluded South American qualifiers.
A month ago, Brazil lost the first game of the Ancelotti era against Bolivia and Raphinha later criticized the conditions he and his teammate were forced to play in.
The Barcelona winger has emerged as one of Brazil’s leaders, but he’s currently dealing with an injury that will prevent him from taking part in the October international action.
What is Raphinha’s Injury?
Raphinha limped off the pitch as Barcelona were looking to mount a comeback in their league visit to Real Oviedo on Sept. 25. The Catalans emerged victorious from the match, but the extent of Raphinha’s injury was revealed soon after.
Medical checks confirmed that Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury and has been sidelined from Barcelona’s last three games. His presence has been sorely missed, as Flick’s side have lost their two most recent games with Raphinha watching from the stands.
Over the past year, Raphinha has become pivotal for both Brazil and Barcelona’s success. His 64 goal involvements for club and country a season ago had him in the Ballon d’Or conversation.
When Will Raphinha Return From Injury?
Fortunately for Barcelona and Brazil, Raphinha isn’t expected to be sidelined much longer. Following the Oviedo match, the Catalans announced that Raphinha would miss approximately three weeks of action.
If the timeline remains accurate, Raphinha should be able to return to the pitch on the other side of the international break. His return could happen when Barcelona host Girona on Oct. 18.
Raphinha could return to national team action during the November break. Although nothing is confirmed yet, SPORT reports that La Seleçao is planning to play two friendlies in Europe, with Senegal and Tunisia emerging as possible rivals, as long as neither nation has to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.