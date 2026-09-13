Why It Took Seven Years for Benjamin Sesko to Agree Man Utd Transfer

Benjamin Šeško’s relationship with Manchester United stretches back to his teenage years when he was yet to even make his debut in senior Slovenian soccer.

The then-16-year-old was representing NK Domzale’s youth team when United first registered their interest in signing the feat of athleticism. Šeško had grown up idolizing Zlatan Ibrahimović, who had only left United the year before, with a keen interest in English soccer. Yet, the youngster and his sage representatives managed to resist the urge of accepting the Premier League behemoth’s appeal.

Šeško ultimately moved to Austrian giants RB Salzburg in 2019, swiftly decamping to the Red Bull franchise’s sister club FC Liefering for two years of grounding before he established himself with the serial league champions. United would again come in for Šeško during his time in Austria but once more the striker saw a closer stepping stone he felt obliged to land on before making the leap to the English elite.

“It was just the moment that we decided, because I think it was important,” Šeško told The Athletic a year on from belatedly leaving RB Leipzig to arrive at Old Trafford in 2025. “It would be a little bit too huge of a step for me to jump from Austria, from Slovenia directly to Manchester United, so I just needed those steps to get better.”

Sesko’s Steady Rise

Slovenia PrvaLiga : 58th in the world

: 58th in the world Austrian Bundesliga : 25th in the world

: 25th in the world German Bundesliga : 2nd in the world

: 2nd in the world English Premier League: 1st in the world

According to Opta.

Šeško’s reticence is entirely understandable. If he couldn’t break into a side playing in Slovenia’s top flight—which ranks as 58th in the world according to Opta’s statistical comparison of international leagues—he would have stood little chance of establishing himself at Manchester United.

The Austrian Bundesliga provided a surmountable challenge for the rapidly improving youngster while a hop across the border to Germany allowed for an increase in standard of opponent without major stylistic differences. Even with that measured pathway, Šeško still had some teething issues during his debut season at United—he managed just two goals before the turn of the year—but has struck upon a rich vein of scoring form under Michael Carrick.

Sesko’s Sacrifice to Join Man Utd

Benjamin Šeško marked his first start this season with a goal. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

By the time Šeško was eventually convinced that he was ready for the move to Manchester United, he was willing to do whatever it would take to make it happen. Amid rival interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United, the striker’s agent, Elvis Bašanović outlined his client’s sacrifices.

“Every time a deal doesn’t go through, there are many different factors involved,” Bašanović mused last year. “I think it was also important that Benjamin’s desire has always been Manchester United. Because of that, he was willing to accept a slightly lower salary and I also accepted a lower commission. Simply put, it was the player’s dream. We are overjoyed.”

While Arsenal ultimately pivoted toward Viktor Gyökeres and won the Premier League title, there wasn’t a whisper of regret from Šeško. “I am way better, especially than last season,” the 23-year-old beamed ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

“Obviously I changed the country, everything was new for me but now for me it’s like I’m really enjoying. I’m happy here, I love life here, my teammates are perfect and I can’t really complain about anything.”