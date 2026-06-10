Why Tottenham Signed Free Agent Center Back Marcos Senesi

Marcos Senesi is signing for Tottenham Hotspur, after agreeing to join the north London club when his Bournemouth contract expires at the end of the month.

Senesi, a key part of Bournemouth’s outstanding 2025–26 season, was considered an attractive free agent but has quickly been taken off the market by a club desperate to recruit aggressively in the hope of improving on back-to-back 17th-place Premier League finishes.

The Argentine center back is already Spurs’ second free transfer of the summer, following in the footsteps of departing Liverpool left back Andy Robertson.

While Robertson is yet to be assigned a jersey, Senesi has been handed the No. 5 shirt. The length of the contract has not been formally disclosed but was previously reported as four years, up to the end of the 2029–30 Premier League season. Already age 29, he will be 33 by then.

Why Spurs Wanted Marcos Senesi

Some might have expected Senesi to immediately reunite with Andoni Iraola, who has left Bournemouth for Liverpool, especially given the dearth center back depth at Anfield. The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United had also been reported as possible destinations.

But the defender valued feeling particularly wanted by Spurs. “Spurs really showed me that they wanted me, why they want me and what they expect from me. I’m happy for that.”

Manager Roberto De Zerbi, whose first task was keeping Spurs in the Premier League and will now expect to fly up the table, spoke of the “experience, quality on the ball and competitive edge” he expects to see from Senesi. There will also be added “flexibility in formation” to play with.

“He’s comfortable playing in a possession-based team, reads the game very well and has the personality to thrive in a demanding environment,” De Zerbi continued. “I also love his mentality and desire to keep improving and I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing the big contribution he can make to the team.”

Senesi himself made reference to his ability in possession: “I like to have the ball at my feet and try to help the team build and be as offensive as we can, try to press as high as possible.

“I’ve just got that feeling of playing forward all the time. I don’t like to play too much to the sides. I just try to break the lines and try to be more offensive.”

Senesi didn’t make the final cut for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup and so will be free to start preseason with Spurs without any interruption in early July.

Spurs’ Defensive Recruitment Not Finished?

Micky van de Ven is selling the club to his national team colleague. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With ongoing uncertainty about Spurs captain Cristian Romero, who antagonized fans in the final stages of this past season over a perceived lack of commitment during an extremely difficult time, bringing in a second center back signing might be smart.

That could be Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke. It has been reported in the Netherlands that Van Hecke is keen on Spurs, choosing to prioritize their interest over that of other clubs. It also helps that Micky van de Ven is a national team colleague and has spoken with him.

“I did talk to Jan Paul briefly about Tottenham. I think it is a good step for him,” Van de Ven confirmed from the Dutch World Cup camp this week.

Van Hecke is also very well known to De Zerbi as well, breaking into Brighton’s team during the Italian’s time as manager.

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