Why U.S. Hotel Prices Are Getting ‘Slashed’ for the 2026 World Cup

Hotel room prices across the United States are being “slashed” in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup on home soil for three reasons; higher ticket prices, fears of inflation and a growing “anti-U.S. sentiment,” according to a new report.

After the group-stage draw in December, reports claimed that hotel prices surged by as much as 300% in some host cities. As the tournament races over the horizon with less than two months remaining, the trend appears to be tipping in the opposite direction.

Host city room rates on the day of games have dropped by a third, according to data from Lighthouse Intelligence quoted by the Financial Times.

Director of industry studies at Tourism Economics, Aran Ryan, told the FT that “there’s concern about ticket prices, there’s concern about border crossings and there’s concern about anti-U.S. sentiment—and that’s been made worse by the Iran war.”

The cost of tickets has shown no signs of slowing down. With the unregulated resale market in full flow across the U.S. and Canada, there is no limit on how much fans can charge for tickets that they initially bought a face value. As FIFA stand to earn 30% of every resale, there is no reason why they would cap this market.

Yet, getting a seat at the stadium is just one step in the process of actually making it to the World Cup. As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last year: “Your ticket is not a visa. It doesn’t guarantee admission to the U.S.”

The World Cup is inching closer. | Omar Vega/FIFA/Getty Images

Securing the necessary legal documents to gain entry into the U.S. has become a topic of heightened focus during President Donald Trump’s second term. Two World Cup participants, Haiti and Iran, were on the travel ban list released by the U.S. government at the turn of the year, while Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal also face partial restrictions.

Even players are not guaranteed easy access to the tournament. Those representing Algeria, Cape Verde, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Tunisia may have to put down a $15,000 bond to enter the U.S. in order to obtain a B-1 or B-2 visa. Fans from 50 countries could also face the same cost.

“If hotels were thinking they could demand multiple-night stays at premium pricing,” Ryan said, “maybe expectations were just too high.”

Everything Else Getting More Expensive

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (right) has come under fire for World Cup ticket prices. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While hotel prices are plummeting, every other expense appears to be heading in the opposite direction.

Tickets currently remain exclusively available at extortionate sums. During the last round of sales in April, seats for the World Cup final were being put on the market for as much as $10,990, over 70% more than the original price of $6,370 back in October when sales first kicked off.

Even journeys to stadiums are set to endure a price hike. The Athletic report that train tickets from New York’s Penn Station to MetLife Stadium are expected to cost upwards of $100 at the time of World Cup games. A normal return ticket will set you back $12.90.

Public transport in Massachusetts is set to quadruple over the same period while states across the country try to cash in on the world’s most popular sport flocking to the U.S. But for how long?

As the hotel market is beginning to show, demand has not always matched the prices on offer. The external factors forcing down the cost of rooms may soon impact other aspects of the tournament, even those golden ticket prices. Scores of seats are still available for numerous matches, provoking the ugly prospect of empty stadiums akin to the embarrassment of the sparsely attended Club World Cup last summer.

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