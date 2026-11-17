Despite scoring a hat-trick, a frustrated Vinícius Júnior revealed he wanted to play more minutes in the 7–0 friendly win for Brazil against Singapore.

The forward was the star of the show on Tuesday, bagging a 12-minute hat-trick against the team ranked 148th in the world by FIFA.

With the difference in quality between the teams as stark as you are likely to find in any game this international break, Vinícius Jr put his club struggles to one side and gleefully preyed upon the porous defending on display in Kallang.

With just nine minutes gone, the Real Madrid forward spun his defender and angled a strike beyond the keeper to put Brazil a goal up. He doubled, then trebled, the visitor’s lead shortly after, finishing off two fine team goals.

It was a busy performance, with those who turned up expressly with the intention of watching one of the globe’s most recognizable players getting their money’s worth. By his substitution after 61 minutes, Vinícius Jr had six shots on target, created three chances and had another goal disallowed.

‘I Always Want More’—Vinícius Jr Reveals Frustrations

Vinícius Jr said it was agreed he would play more minutes. | GAsuka Chan/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Pummeling one of the planet’s weaker international teams should’ve been just the tonic for Vinícius Jr, who has struggled badly for form at the club level so far in 2025–26. However, the forward was left wanting more.

The 26-year-old cut a frustrated figure as he left the pitch and was caught on camera remonstrating with the bench. Asked about the situation postgame, the forward revealed he had wanted to remain on the field and rack up even more goals.

“It was agreed that I would play 15 or 20 more minutes. I always want to play more, score more goals,” he said, via Mundo Deportivo.

However, he insisted he was “happy because everyone participated,” before adding: “I understood that more people needed to play.”

Despite his apparent disappointment about game-time, it has been a fruitful international break for Vinícius Jr, who scored another two goals against Japan three days prior. The treble against Singapore marked his first-ever international hat-trick.

“My first hat-trick, hopefully of many,” he added. “We went in very focused. It seemed easy but you have to create chances. I could have scored more, but I’m happy with the goals and the win. Now it’s time to focus on my club.”

Vinícius Jr Back in Contention for Madrid

Vinícius Jr is available for Real Madrid again. | Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr is available again for selection at Real Madrid having served out his four-match La Liga ban for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair in the 1–0 victory over Villarreal last month.

Madrid take on Celta Vigo at the Bernabéu on Saturday, Nov. 21, followed by a Champions League clash against PSV three days later.

After an international break heavy with air miles, it would not be a surprise to see Vinícius Jr start the weekend on the bench—particularly given the fine form of Madrid’s other wide options Yan Diomande and Arda Güler.

The Brazilian has scored just one club goal in 2026–27 and recently admitted World Cup disappointment and transfer speculation had an impact on his performances.