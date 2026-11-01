Why the World Has Been Getting Lamine Yamal's Name Wrong
There are a select few in soccer who have been bestowed with the “both names” treatment by commentators.
For some reason or another, the surname just doesn’t suffice. It may be a rhythm thing, an issue with syllables or to distinguish between players with common surnames.
This peculiar phenomenon has been particularly prevalent in the Premier League, with Solly March, Reece James, Dele Alli, Pedro Porro and Harvey Barnes among those in the illustrious club. You just can’t imagine these names not being spoken together.
The club is open to new members, but hierarchical figures, namely Reece James and Pedro Porro, are debating whether to catch one of their biggest fish yet.
Lamine Yamal is a sensation. A two-time Ballon d’Or podium finisher in his teenage years, the Barcelona winger has already captured multiple La Liga crowns, as well as the World Cup and a European Championship with Spain. He’d be a significant coup, but commentators haven’t yet fully committed. You still hear “Yamal” or even “Lamine” uttered in isolation as he embarks on another dazzling sequence down the right flank.
However, once the story behind the 19-year-old’s name becomes common knowledge, membership will be attained in no time.
Common Mistake Surrounding Lamine Yamal’s Name
There‘s been an assumption ever since he burst onto the scene that “Lamine Yamal” is the teenager’s full name; however, that’s not the case. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, recently reiterated that “Yamal” isn’t his son’s surname.
“I’m going to tell you something, guys, I want everyone to know: ‘Lamine Yamal’ is a first name,” he said on a live stream with Terreno Viral. “‘Yamal’ is not a surname, folks. His surnames are Nasraoui Ebana. So you know, don’t get confused. That’s why his father calls him ‘Lamine Yamal,’ for better or worse.”
During the summer, while Yamal was helping Spain to World Cup glory, BBC explained that Yamal took the surnames of his mother, Sheila Ebana, and father, Nasraoui.
“Lamine Yamal” actually comes from a promise his parents made before his birth with two of their friends, one named Lamine (which means “the faithful” in Arabic) and the other Yamal (“beauty” in Arabic), who provided critical financial support to Ebana and Nasraoui. In recognition of their unconditional support, the couple promised their friends that if they ever had a son, he’d be named after them.
And so, Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana was born.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.