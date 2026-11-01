Why the World Has Been Getting Lamine Yamal's Name Wrong

There are a select few in soccer who have been bestowed with the “both names” treatment by commentators.

For some reason or another, the surname just doesn’t suffice. It may be a rhythm thing, an issue with syllables or to distinguish between players with common surnames.

This peculiar phenomenon has been particularly prevalent in the Premier League, with Solly March, Reece James, Dele Alli, Pedro Porro and Harvey Barnes among those in the illustrious club. You just can’t imagine these names not being spoken together.

The club is open to new members, but hierarchical figures, namely Reece James and Pedro Porro, are debating whether to catch one of their biggest fish yet.

Lamine Yamal is a sensation. A two-time Ballon d’Or podium finisher in his teenage years, the Barcelona winger has already captured multiple La Liga crowns, as well as the World Cup and a European Championship with Spain. He’d be a significant coup, but commentators haven’t yet fully committed. You still hear “Yamal” or even “Lamine” uttered in isolation as he embarks on another dazzling sequence down the right flank.

However, once the story behind the 19-year-old’s name becomes common knowledge, membership will be attained in no time.

Common Mistake Surrounding Lamine Yamal’s Name

Lamine Yamal is named after his parents’ friends. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

There‘s been an assumption ever since he burst onto the scene that “Lamine Yamal” is the teenager’s full name; however, that’s not the case. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, recently reiterated that “Yamal” isn’t his son’s surname.

“I’m going to tell you something, guys, I want everyone to know: ‘Lamine Yamal’ is a first name,” he said on a live stream with Terreno Viral. “‘Yamal’ is not a surname, folks. His surnames are Nasraoui Ebana. So you know, don’t get confused. That’s why his father calls him ‘Lamine Yamal,’ for better or worse.”

During the summer, while Yamal was helping Spain to World Cup glory, BBC explained that Yamal took the surnames of his mother, Sheila Ebana, and father, Nasraoui.

“Lamine Yamal” actually comes from a promise his parents made before his birth with two of their friends, one named Lamine (which means “the faithful” in Arabic) and the other Yamal (“beauty” in Arabic), who provided critical financial support to Ebana and Nasraoui. In recognition of their unconditional support, the couple promised their friends that if they ever had a son, he’d be named after them.

And so, Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana was born.