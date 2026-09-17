Will Joao Pedro Play for Chelsea vs. Brentford—Premier League

João Pedro is not yet ruled out of Chelsea’s Friday night match against Brentford, with Xabi Alonso delaying any decision on the Brazilian’s fitness until the day of the game.

Pedro is Chelsea’s top scorer in the early weeks of 2026–27. But the striker suffered a knee problem during last weekend’s 2–2 draw against Hull City, in which he scored and assisted. That was enough for Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to make a decision, replacing Pedro in his squad for upcoming international friendly matches against Australia and India.

Alonso, however, is giving the situation more time to unfold.

“In terms of injuries and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow so no one is ruled out for us for Friday,” the Chelsea boss explained on Thursday. “I prefer to be cautious, and we will be waiting until tomorrow to make the final decision on every player.”

Alonso was asked outright if he could confirm that Pedro is injured and replied: “No.”

Even though Brazil isn’t taking a chance with the player, who is missing his first opportunity to impress Ancelotti since being harshly overlooked for the 2026 World Cup, Alonso said it remains a “possibility” that he still plays for Chelsea on Friday.

How Chelsea Can Replace Joao Pedro

Danny Welbeck is first in line to step in. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Pedro has played every minute for Chelsea in the Premier League so far this season, already racking up six goal involvements across four matches in the division. Only Erling Haaland (4) has scored more goals than his three in the early stages of the Golden Boot race.

He is one of the easiest picks for Alonso, but this is also precisely why Chelsea recruited Danny Welbeck during the summer. The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward has only registered 15 minutes in the Premier League but has started both Carabao Cup matches the Blues have been involved in when Pedro was being rested.

Welbeck has scored three times across those starts against Luton Town and Leeds United, and is a good option to cover Pedro. Chelsea also have Emmanuel Emegha yet to introduce. The Dutchman brought across from Strasbourg in the summer was retained ahead of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson, but injury has so far denied him a debut.

Emegha, whose only matchday selection saw him go unused on the bench against Luton, has been tipped to make the squad against Brentford. But, like Pedro, could be a game day decision.