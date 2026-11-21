Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has admitted his delight toward welcoming Vinícius Júnior back from his four-game suspension, but refused to reveal whether the Brazilian will return to his starting lineup on Saturday.

His red card for pulling the hair of Villarreal midfielder Nathan Saliba took an already disappointing season for Vinícius and sent it gearing towards a crisis. He has scored just one goal in 12 games across all competitions this season, while summer signing Yan Diomande enjoyed plenty of success on the left wing in his absence—the 20-year-old already has eight goal contributions to his name.

The situation has forced Mourinho into an uncomfortable debate. Asked whether Vinícius will be restored to the starting lineup against Celta Vigo on Saturday, the boss did his best to avoid having to answer.

“Starting, coming off the bench, in the stands ... it doesn’t matter,” he insisted. “It doesn’t matter.

“It’s a strange thing, because a couple of weeks ago everyone was talking about Vinícius as if he were the biggest problem Real Madrid had. And after scoring goals against Singapore and Japan, now everyone’s talking about Vinícius and we can’t stop talking about whether he plays or not, why he should or shouldn’t play. I think it’s too much.

“What I’m saying about Vinícius today is what I’ve said one, two, three, four, or five weeks ago: he’s an incredible player, we want him and we need him. We’ve always tried to help him and that’s what we’re going to continue doing.

“We don’t have players with privileges here. We don’t have players who have to play by decree. We have a group of people who work for the team, for Real Madrid. Then, another issue that also extends to other players you all like to talk about is, ‘this one has to leave because he doesn’t play enough.’

“Real Madrid has to have a strong squad, with solutions. One where the coach isn’t worried because a player is injured. The coach isn’t worried because someone has gone off with their national team and has come back tired. Real Madrid needs a squad with many good players. Many good players. And this story of ‘he’s a starter,’ ‘he’s a substitute,’ ‘he plays,’ ‘he doesn’t play’... He’s a substitute today, he’s a starter tomorrow, and then he’s a substitute again. And then he’s a substitute again. And then, not even a substitute, because other players are arriving who will make more than 23 and who will force me—not yet, but it’s close to happening—they’re going to force me to leave players in the stands.

“This is the life I want for Real Madrid. Which is different from your job; it’s different from the emotions of the fans. I want players who give me the chance to have a great season. I don’t want 11 good players, I want many.”

Mourinho: No Interest in Vinícius’s Self-Criticism

José Mourinho (left) is keen to move on from the whole saga. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu/Getty Images

During a successful international break, which brought good performances for Brazil against Japan and Singapore, Vinícius openly admitted he did not do enough work during the summer to prepare for this season and confessed he is struggling as a result.

As part of his self-criticism, Vinícius vowed to turn things around and come good when it matters most—in the final few months of the season, when silverware is on the line.

Mourinho took the same stance, attempting to move on from the summer and predicting a successful season for the under-fire winger.

“The start of the season is over,” Mourinho insisted. “The start of the season was summer; now it’s winter. Autumn-winter. And it’s this period that interests us.

“The summer period is over, and therefore I have little to add to Vini’s statements. What’s important is how he prepares for this period, which is a critical period, obviously a very difficult period. The Copa del Rey is also coming up. That’s three competitions to play in. Then comes the Supercopa ... we expect it to be a two-legged affair. This accumulation of matches comes from bringing forward the game we should have played in February. It’s all a build-up of games.

“Obviously, we want a good Vinícius, and that’s why this is what we’re expecting.”

Mourinho was then pushed for a direct reaction to Vinícius’s words and was even asked for an assessment of his current mentality. Again, he came to the winger’s defense.

“It’s over now,” Mourinho proclaimed. “But, as I was saying: summer, winter. Heat and cold. Summer’s over, the impact of the World Cup has passed.

“A period has gone by where a young man—because, in the end, a 24 or 25-year-old is still a young man—has made his assessments. He’s done his self-analysis. Maybe he could have kept quiet. But I never like to criticize honesty, openness.

“But, as I say, now winter is about to begin, the real grind. We’re going to reach, I think and hope, a point in the Champions League with knockout matches. We’re going to reach a point in the league where every point lost, every point gained, will be decisive for how the season ends. And that’s where Vinícius can make a huge difference for us, as the fantastic player he is. And with the great experience he already has of reaching these crucial moments of the season and being decisive.

“Besides, he's a player everyone wants in the locker room. Sometimes you have this type of player that the dressing room ... well, they’re not enamored with ... and they don’t see him as one of ‘them.’ Vinícius is exactly the opposite. And that’s where we are, that’s where we are. And I think he’s very determined to become decisive for Real Madrid again, as he has been for many years.”