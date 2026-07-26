Winners and Losers From Real Madrid’s Yan Diomande Agreement

Real Madrid have entered the race for perhaps the world’s most coveted teenager right now: Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old winger took the Bundesliga by a storm in 2025–26, scoring 12 times and assisting eight, while also being named the division’s Rookie of the Year.

Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City are all said to want to want Diomande, who furthered enhanced his reputations with a series of eye-catching displays at this summer’s World Cup.

Despite serious competition, reports claim Madrid have reached an agreement with Leipzig to sign Diomande, having already shaken hands over personal terms with the Côte d’Ivoire talent.

A transfer would bring added firepower to an already heavily armed attack, while delivering on president Florentino Pérez’s promise to continue signing high-end talent. It would also shake up the team and the wider soccer world.

Here are the winners and losers of Diomande’s potential Real Madrid transfer.

Winner: Kylian Mbappé

Diomande’s introduction could provide a balance that would aid Mbappé. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mbappé is one obvious benefactor in any move for Diomandé.

Mbappé’s connection (or lack thereof) with Vinícius Jr has been the source of much debate since his arrival from PSG two years ago. Diomande’s arrival on the other flank would offer the chance to spread the creative burden and provide another outlet for attacking buildup play. Diomande’s goal contribution numbers are hugely impressive for his age, while no Bundesliga player attempted more take-ons in 2025–26.

Interestingly, the teenager also topped the statistic for duels contested in Germany’s top tier—suggesting he would be a willing defender from within Madrid’s frontline, helping to mitigate for Mbappé’s own lack of defensive contribution.

As always at Madrid, talent is only half the story, with group dynamics every bit as important.

Diomande is a huge prospect but does not have anywhere near the profile to threaten Madrid’s main man. Instead, the Ivorian’s arrival could help Mbappé enhance his role as a leader within the team, while he would join a cohort of native French speakers in the roster that has already been boosted by the signing of Ibrahima Konaté this summer.

Loser: Vinícius Jr

Vinícius Jr’s contract standoff has gone on for months. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There is a world where both Diomande and Vinícius Jr thrive at Real Madrid, but the youngster’s prospective arrival puts pressure on the Brazilian.

For Vinícius, the Diomande deal may not be a direct threat to his place on the team sheet but one to his balance sheet.

With Mbappé practically unsellable, Vinícius’s situation is more precarious, particularly given he now has less than a year to run on his current contract, after renewal talks stalled.

Though not a direct replacement, the Diomande pursuit helps put the ball back in Vinícius’s court with negotiations reported to be re-opened imminently.

A big-money deal for another elite, goalscoring winger helps the club to enter talks from a position of strength, demonstrating that they might be ready to swallow Vinícius’s exit if push came to shove. For the Brazilian, compromising on his salary demands looks increasingly likely.

Winner: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Madrid’s right wing could take on a different dimension. | David Ramos/UEFA/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold’s first Real Madrid season was hardly a disaster but it wasn’t the roaring success many had hoped for/expected.

While injuries and team issues outside his control contributed to a lukewarm debut year, it’s clear that the former Liverpool star’s best work has been with a flying winger in front of him: Mohamed Salah.

The right back became a record-setting assist machine on Merseyside in part by his talent for releasing Salah in behind with his pinpoint, raking passes.

Diomande seems like the ideal candidate to become the primary receiver for Alexander-Arnold’s passes and form a frightening attacking partnership down the right-hand side of the pitch.

The RB Leipzig star was the Bundesliga’s fifth-fastest player last season, while he also ranked fifth for number of sprints in the division, and just outside the top 10 for “intensive runs”. La Liga backlines beware.

Loser: Brahim Díaz

Brahim Díaz risks being pushed further out of the picture. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

After a breakthrough year in 2023–24, Díaz has not been able to force his own promotion from regularly relied upon squad player to guaranteed starter. A move for Diomande is only likely to push the Málaga-born 26-year-old further down the first-team pecking order.

One of the main men at international level for Morocco, Díaz can’t seem to hold down a spot out on the right at club level. He also has a very different profile to Diomande and may ultimately be deemed surplus to requirements if the Ivorian were to arrive and thrive.

The same can also be said of teenager Franco Mastantuono, whose future hangs in the balance after an underwhelming debut campaign.

Winner: Florentino Pérez

Florentino Pérez has promised a new Galáctico. | Angel Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images

During the election campaigning that took over May and the start of June, it was Pérez’s challenger Enrique Riquleme that came out swinging with the big, bold transfer promises.

The green energy entrepreneur made getting deals done for Erling Haaland and Rodri the flagship policies of his campaign, while Pérez—the man who built an empire on Galácticos—stayed uncharacteristically coy.

The incumbent put up giant posters around Madrid reminding fans of his glorious transfer history, alongside the words “to be continued.” However, he stopped short of explicitly naming targets.

There have been rumors that the man Pérez really covets is Michael Olise, but the Frenchman is essentially unattainable this summer. A big-money deal for Diomande—a similar profile to Olise, if less established—would at least satiate the fans who have come to expect high-profile stars to arrive every year.

With PSG and Manchester City also in the mix for Diomande, the transfer would also represent something of a coup and prove Los Blancos’ (and by extension, Pérez’s) pulling power despite two years without a trophy.

Loser: Liverpool

Liverpool’s transfer plans could take another hit. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Liverpool, as a club, are not likely to welcome a “Comunicado Oficial” announcement on Diomande.

At the start of the summer, the Reds were in the mix to sign the 19-year-old as they seek a worthy replacement for the now departed Salah. However, after seeing an initial bid rejected by RB Leipzig, they seemed to have backed off, with the rising star supposedly revealing his preference for PSG.

In the weeks since, Liverpool have turned their attentions to Bradley Barcola, who could well be sold if Diomande were to join the French champions.

However, in the case that Diomande moves to Madrid instead, it could mean that PSG choose not to sell Barcola, leaving Liverpool defeated in pursuit of yet another top target.

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