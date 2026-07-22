No Olise, No Problem: Five Galactico Alternatives Real Madrid Could Sign

Florentino Pérez is a man who needs an obsession. Once it was Luís Figo, then David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé all filled the role of the Real Madrid’s president’s personal white whale.

Now, Michael Olise appears to have become just the latest in a long line of players to take up residence rent free in Pérez’s mind.

Pérez has promised to keep up the grand tradition of signing “Galácticos” to the club, with banners around Madrid during his re-election campaign insisting his legacy of big-name transfers was “to be continued”.

However, it seems as though the dream target might just be out of reach for the time being. Bayern Munich have been steadfast in batting away transfer gossip surrounding Olise, while The Athletic is among those to report that the London-born France star is “not seen as feasible”—at least this summer.

In the meantime, Madrid has only landed defenders (and Bernardo Silva on a free) as part of José Mourinho’s rebuild this summer. Sensible signings, sure, but unlike to satisfy the fans’s and president’s craving for the ostentatious.

With Olise seemingly out of the picture, here are five other marquee transfer targets Pérez and Real Madrid could turn to.

1. Rodri

Rodri won the World Cup Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Is there a better, more obvious signing Real Madrid could make this summer?



Rodri is on top of the world once again, having led Spain to World Cup glory in North America and remains the globe’s best midfield controller, even after an ACL injury in 2024.



He’s Madrid-born, has spoken positively about a move to Real Madrid in the past and has just one year left on his contract at Manchester City. He would also massively improve Los Blancos’s midifeld offering.



So, what’s the issue? Ask Pérez, who is reportedly not a fan.

2. Enzo Fernández

Fernández is itching for a move away from Chelsea. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The man sent off in this summer’s World Cup final, Enzo Fernández, is eager to move on from Chelsea after three-and-a-half seasons, and he’s flirted with Madrid before.



The Blues’s valuation of their asset at £120 million ($160 million) feels steep, but there are few prime-age midfielders with the same broad skill set as Fernández.



Like with Rodri, Madrid (at least publicly) maintain they are not interested, however.

3. Yan Diomandé

Diomande is wanted by clubs across Europe. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

19-year-old Yan Diomandé is one of the most coveted talents on the planet after a breakout season in the Bundesliga, followed by some eye-catching displays at the World Cup.



While he may not be a household name yet, he has the potential to become a true superstar very soon.



The RB Leipzig star, who is rated at north of €100 million ($115 million), has supposedly made Paris Saint-Germain his preferred destination.



However, serious interest from Los Blancos and a chance to line up in a frightening attack alongside Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior might well tip the scales for the Côte d’Ivoire youngster.

4. Désiré Doué

The Frenchman could be a global star for the next decade. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images.

A back-to-back Champions League winner at the age of 21, Désiré Doué has already accomplished what many players spend their whole careers chasing.



Electric with the ball, versatile and full of personality, the France star would be an exciting addition to Madrid’s frontline, though his transfer would not be an easy lift.



Under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until 2029, the European champions are not typically a selling club. However, should they move for Diomandé or another forward this summer as anticipated, they might be inclined to listen to big-money offers Doué.

5. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah could fill a short-term need. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

34-year-old Mohamed Salah left Liverpool earlier this summer, as one of the club’s greatest of all time, though it’s undeniable his best years are behind him.



The Egyptian scored just seven Premier League goals in 2025–26 and fell out with then manager Arne Slot in a frustrating final year. He is now expected a follow well-trodden path by seeing out his career in one of MLS, Türkiye or Saudi Arabia.



But... what if Real Madrid were to offer one of the world’s most marketable players a short-term deal to bridge the gap before going all out for Olise next summer?



The World Cup showed Salah still has some miles left in the tank and could surely still terrorize La Liga defenses. His high standards would be welcome at Valdebebas. His ego and reluctance to track back, less so.

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