The Winners, Losers from Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd Exit
Having spent months debating whether they wanted to commit to Ruben Amorim and his divisive tactics, Manchester United finally reached a decision: They did not.
A complete breakdown in relationship between manager and board saw Amorim relieved of his duties, plunging the Red Devils into yet another search for a new boss.
While those in charge must occupy themselves with finding a replacement, there are many inside the United dressing room whose futures look drastically different in the aftermath of Amorim’s departure. Some stand to benefit, but others could be plunged into uncertainty.
Here are the winners and losers from Amorim’s Old Trafford exit.
Winners
Kobbie Mainoo
Where else to start but with the obvious?
Amorim was repeatedly challenged on his tactics and management style during his time with United, but when it comes to players, there was only one whose role under the boss dominated the headlines: Kobbie Mainoo.
Mainoo, hailed by many as one of United’s best academy products in years and a potential star of the England national team, struggled horribly for minutes under Amorim as he found himself in the role of deputy to Bruno Fernandes, the best player in the team.
A summer loan request was rejected and Mainoo’s hopes to leave in January were up in the air as Amorim hoped to keep him around as cover. Whether he now gets that temporary exit or receives an improved role, something is inevitably going to change for the better for the talented 20-year-old.
Joshua Zirkzee
Similarly, striker Joshua Zirkzee was among those deemed not good enough by Amorim. One look at the statistics—nine goals in 63 games for the club—might make that verdict somewhat justifiable.
What is clear is that Zirkzee and Amorim was a relationship which was destined to fail. The damage may have already been done as the Dutchman is in talks over an exit, but if he wants a second chance at life at United, he may just have found one.
Zirkzee dazzled in Serie A with Bologna, operating as the sort of deep-lying forward which felt like an ideal match for Amorim. If another manager can get the best out of the Dutchman, they will have struck gold.
Amad Diallo
There’s no denying the importance of the role handed to Amad Diallo by Amorim. The Ivory Coast international made 43 appearances under Amorim, racking up 10 goals and 11 assists, but the problem is he was used almost exclusively as a wingback.
It should not be on Amad to have to share his time between attacking and defending. He’s a creative force and one of the most exciting young wingers on the planet who deserves to be given the chance to strut his stuff in a more advanced role.
Amad will likely have good memories of Amorim’s tenure, but the chance to play in his natural position has to be seen as a positive.
David Moyes
Since 2013, David Moyes has had the unwelcome honour of being the United manager with the lowest win percentage in Premier League history.
Not anymore.
Amorim’s win percentage of 39.68% falls well short of Moyes’s 50.98% and the Portuguese boss produced plenty of other historic lows during his Old Trafford tenure, reminding many that criticism of Moyes might have had something to do with the fact he was following arguably the greatest of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson.
Moyes, meanwhile, is enjoying life back at Everton, having contributed to Amorim’s struggles with a 1–0 win at Old Trafford back in November.
Losers
Diogo Dalot
Only Bruno Fernandes (58) made more appearances for Amorim at United than Diogo Dalot (54), who was actually revealed to be a distant relative of the manager.
Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, which relies heavily on wingbacks, meant there was regularly a spot open for Dalot, either on his favoured right side or over on the left. If you want to know how well he did, you only have to look at the fact one of Amorim’s final transfer demands was a new wingback to replace him.
Dalot faces a clear battle to win over United’s next manager who, if keen on a return to a four-at-the-back formation, may turn to Noussair Mazraoui in his place.
Patrick Dorgu
United’s attempts to buy success through Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 setup saw them recruit a handful of tailor-made players, the first of whom was wingback Patrick Dorgu.
Having played anywhere from left back to right wing with former employers Lecce, Dorgu seemed like the perfect fit for Amorim and it must be said that plenty of elite-level rivals were also trying to seal the Dane’s signature at the time.
Things didn’t work out that way as Dorgu found himself on the receiving end of public criticism from Amorim over his inefficiency. It looked like he was on the cusp of reinventing himself as an attacker, only for Amorim to be sent packing.
Dorgu is unlikely to be the team’s next starting left back and faces immense competition if he wants to be a full-time winger.
Harry Maguire
One of a limited number of winners of the Amorim era, centre back Harry Maguire quickly established himself as a key player at the heart of the back three.
As Amorim pointed out, Maguire may have been best suited to a central role with supporting players either side of him. Unless that divisive formation is kept around by the next manager, Maguire is going to have to return to life in a defensive pairing.
Not only would that put him at risk of underperforming again, but there’s no guarantee Maguire would even see regular minutes. Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez would all seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order and young Ayden Heaven may be another threat to his minutes.
Mason Mount
Amorim’s appreciation for Mount was clear, as was his willingness to stick by the Englishman during his ongoing battles with injury. A formation which not only included two spots in his preferred role as an attacking midfielder, but also eliminated Bruno Fernandes as a direct competitor, was perhaps as good as it could get for Mount.
The reality is Mount is best in the same role as Fernandes, who boasts the quality and track record to make him an undisputed starter in this team. Most formations only include space for one attacking midfielder and, if Amorim’s replacement deploys such a setup, Mount will be forced to accept a role as backup.
Mount needs consistent minutes to build fitness, fluidity and confidence after such a lengthy struggle with injury, but there are no guarantees those opportunities will arrive under a new manager.