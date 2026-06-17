Dry Taps, Baseball, Rodeos—World Cup Fans Are Having a Blast in North America

Nobody really had any doubts about how fans from the United Kingdom’s home nations could celebrate a soccer game, but the U.S. cities hosting them to start the 2026 World Cup seem to have been caught off guard.

As Scotland and England descend upon the United States for the World Cup, the scenes that have broken out have been exceptional, and supporters are pushing the boundaries known from traditional U.S. sports.

The Scottish Tartan Army has taken over Boston this week, providing exceptional moments and energy across the city. After creating a resounding atmosphere for their nation’s first World Cup win since 1990 in a 1–0 victory over Haiti in Foxborough, Mass., the supporters have spread across the city as they await their second match against Morocco at the same venue.

Among the many events that have seen Scots take over, the most striking came at a Boston Red Sox baseball game, where thousands marched towards Fenway Park accompanied by bagpipers, before chanting throughout the game—not with Red Sox chants, but the usual Scottish song hymn book.

Fairplay to them, they’re enjoying themselves out there! 😂 pic.twitter.com/fbdVW1BNCb — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) June 13, 2026

The same supporters also brought a local police officer into a street soccer game, and many played a small pickup game with Haitian fans in the streets as well. Outside of sports, some even found the viral “Cop slide” at City Hall Plaza, with one fan taking on the gauntlet while playing bagpipes.

I'm loving all the videos 😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Zg1o00Hk1D — Sarah 🤍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HMFC_1874_) June 13, 2026

Safe to say the Tartan Army were impressed by this Boston officer's keepie-uppie skills 😅👮 pic.twitter.com/P5WKCbHI13 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 13, 2026

Through it all, local bars have run out of several beverages of choice, with the parent company of Sam Adams saying its Boston Taproom ran out of the brand’s flagship Boston Lager, after Tartan Army supporters drank four times as much as the beer usually sells.

“The White Bull Tavern, there was no beer,” Scottish fan Dave Orr told NBC, before taking a dig at a predominant U.S. brew. “The Scottish fans just drank the place dry, and all they had was Bud Light.”

“We ran out of everything,” Paul Morris of The White Bull Tavern said. “Tennent’s has been number one... the fans have been unbelievable. They’re great—fun, drinking, partying—having a great time.”

Scotland soccer fans visiting for the World Cup swarmed Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 14, electrifying the baseball stadium with songs and celebrations as the Boston Red Sox took on the Texas Rangers.



Video captured by John Young ahead of the game shows a… pic.twitter.com/2ffC2mr6Ct — FOX 9 (@FOX9) June 16, 2026

Noelle Somers of Hennessy’s Bar told the New York Post that sales over the weekend with Scottish supporters were three times higher than during St. Patrick’s Day, often the busiest weekend for partiers in Boston.

Outside of the beverages and baseball, Scottish fans have also embraced other aspects of American life, including many enticed by Chicken and Waffles, a U.S. delicacy, barbecue and Buc-EE's gas stations. Some supporters even crossed paths with Norway fans in town for their return to the World Cup, creating an exciting crossover between two sides that have struggled through the past few decades.

Scotland & Norway fans joining in the fun in Boston for the World Cup 🇳🇴🤝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/QhF5QPqwkL — STV Radio Football Show (@STVFootballShow) June 15, 2026

Those scenes from Boston are expected to continue in the lead-up to Scotland’s second match against Morocco in Foxborough on Friday, before manager Steve Clarke’s side and its fans look towards a clash with Brazil in Miami, which will no doubt bring some exceptional scenes of its own.

England Fans Take in Rodeo, Drink Dallas Dry

England fans at the Rodeo in Stockyards .. pic.twitter.com/c0sIvDiSj9 — Nigel Seeley (@seeley_nigel) June 17, 2026

It’s far from just the Scottish putting a dent in their city’s bar scene. Ahead of England’s opening match in Arlington, Texas, supporters of the Three Lions drank over 5,000 beers at a single pub, with the Londoner Pub saying it had made more than $40,000 on beer sales in just a single evening.

Fans also made their way to a rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards, where local fans were likely overwhelmed by the singing and chanting that descended on the relatively small venue.

After England’s opener, they then make their way to Boston for a clash with Ghana, joining the scenes in a city that might be more prepared after Scotland’s start to the World Cup.

Dutch in Dallas, Argentines in Kansas City, Australians in Vancouver

The unmistakable sound of Netherlands football: ‘Links Rechts’ 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ovq1MJZ06R — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 14, 2026

The scenes have spread far from just the home nations of the United Kingdom. In Dallas, Netherlands supporters made their presence known with an exceptionally large “links-rechts” before their 2–2 draw with Japan, while Argentines flooded into a Taco Bell—one of the few restaurants around Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium—before creating an intense atmosphere for La Albiceleste’s 3–0 win over Algeria.

In Vancouver, Australian fans flooded the pedestrianized main downtown strip as well. Their consumption prompted bars and pubs to increase staffing and alcohol orders to cope with Aussies, as well as the oncoming demands of two, potentially four, Canadian home games.

Crazy scenes in Vancouver as Australians fans heads to bc place pic.twitter.com/aQe2wf8JzM — Doctor Verdolaga 🇨🇦🇨🇴🇧🇷 (@parceledigoque) June 14, 2026

“We ordered 200 kegs for the weekend,” Tyler Broers, the manager at Vancouver's Dublin Calling, said. “The Australians were actually trying to drink us dry. They said, ‘We’re going to drink you dry before we leave.’”

With the World Cup group stage just entering its second matchday and teams continuing to travel across the United States, Canada and Mexico, more of these scenes are bound to come—and two fanbases will get their day on July 19 at the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC