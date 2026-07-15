World Cup Golden Boot History As Lionel Messi Chases Individual Glory

The significance of the Golden Boot has seemingly increased with each passing World Cup.

It wasn’t until 1982 that the tournament’s top goalscorer was officially recognized by FIFA with a physical award, but the subsequent scramble for the prize has grown progressively frenetic.

In the modern soccer landscape—one where individual awards are coveted more than ever before—the Golden Boot has taken on fresh importance, especially considering the competitive nature of recent races for the prize.

Here’s the full list of past winners of the World Cup’s Golden Boot.

Every World Cup Golden Boot Winner By Year

While the Golden Boot was not an authorized award upon the World Cup’s inception, FIFA has always kept track of the competition’s most prolific sharpshooter at each tournament.

Argentina’s Guillermo Stábile was the first name in the record books, with the center forward scoring eight times at the inaugural 1930 tournament as La Albiceleste finished runners-up to South American rivals Uruguay. Czechoslovakia’s Oldřich Nejedlý and Brazil’s Leônidas followed in his footsteps before the World Cup was interrupted by the Second World War.

There was a glut of goals upon the tournament’s return. Ademir fired home nine to clinch the Golden Boot in 1950, bettered by Hungary’s Sándor Kocsis (11) and then France’s Just Fontaine (13) in the next two tournaments. The latter remains the player with most goals at a single World Cup.

Just Fontaine was utterly ruthless at the 1958 World Cup. | Emilio Ronchini/Mondadori/Getty Images

There was no official tiebreaker among leading goalscorers prior to 1994, at which point players level on goals would be separated by the number of assists they managed. As a result, the 1962 World Cup technically had six Golden Boot winners, including the likes of Garrincha and Flórián Albert.

Legendary marksmen Eusébio and Gerd Müller produced incredible goalscoring campaigns in 1966 and 1970 respectively, with Poland’s Grzegorz Lato and Argentina’s Mario Kempes also finishing top of the pile before the Golden Boot—called the Golden Shoe at the time—was officially introduced at the 1982 tournament.

Italy’s Paolo Rossi was the first player to be given an award for his goalscoring at the World Cup, with his fellow countryman Salvatore Schillaci also netting six en route to the accolade in 1990. England’s Gary Lineker is sandwiched in between and also scored six times.

Full List of Golden Boot Winners

Year Winner Goals 1930 Guillermo Stábile (Argentina) 8 1934 Oldřich Nejedlý (Czechoslovakia) 5 1938 Leônidas (Brazil) 7 1950 Ademir (Brazil) 9 1954 Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) 11 1958 Just Fontaine (France) 13 1962 Flórián Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil),

Vavá (Brazil), Dražan Jerković, (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sánchez (Chile) 4 1966 Eusébio (Portugal) 9 1970 Gerd Müller (Germany) 10 1974 Grzegorz Lato (Poland) 7 1978 Mario Kempes (Argentina) 6 1982 Paolo Rossi (Italy) 6 1986 Gary Lineker (England) 6 1990 Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) 6 1994 Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) 6 1998 Davor Šuker (Croatia) 6 2002 Ronaldo (Brazil) 8 2006 Miroslav Klose (Germany) 5 2010 Thomas Müller (Germany) 5 2014 James Rodríguez (Colombia) 6 2018 Harry Kane (England) 6 2022 Kylian Mbappé (France) 8

Gary Lineker was unstoppable in 1986. | Mike King/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tied for goals and assists in 1994, Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov were forced to share the Golden Boot, but Davor Šuker, Ronaldo and Miroslav Klose all won the award outright in the following 12 years.

Officially rebranded as the Golden Boot in 2010, Thomas Müller won that year despite being tied with three others on five goals. The German’s superior assists tally made him the definitive winner, with James Rodríguez, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé having all won the prize since.

No player has ever managed to win the Golden Boot on two separate occasions, while only five award winners have also won the World Cup in the same campaign.

World Cup Golden Boot Winners By Country

Nobody has more Golden Boot victories than the record world champs. | David Cannon/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, record world champions Brazil boasts most Golden Boot winners at past tournament. Five different Seleção stars have been crowned, most recently Ronaldo in 2002 en route to the title with the South American behemoths.

Germany has three separate winners, while Argentina, England, France, Hungary and Italy have all had two different Golden Boot recipients.

Spain and Uruguay are the only world champions who have never possessed a Golden Boot winner.

Country No. of Golden Boot WInners Brazil 5 Germany 3 Argentina 2 England 2 France 2 Hungary 2 Italy 2 Bulgaria 1 Chile 1 Colombia 1 Czechoslovakia 1 Poland 1 Portugal 1 Russia 1 Soviet Union 1 Yugoslavia 1

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