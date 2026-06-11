Five World Cup Stars to Watch Out for in New York, New Jersey

Some of the biggest matches of the 2026 World Cup, from group stage showdowns to the blockbuster final, will unfold at MetLife Stadium, bringing the biggest stars in soccer to New York and New Jersey this summer.

Home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, MetLife Stadium plays host to eight World Cup games, the second-most of any venue across the 16 host cities throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Five group stage matches, featuring the likes of Brazil, France, England and Germany, take center stage before the knockout stage brings a round of 32 and then a round of 16 clash to East Rutherford. The final on July 19 headlines the stadium’s fixtures, where over 82,000 people will be in attendance to watch the 2026 world champion crowned.

So many must-see matches promises blinding star power coming through New York and New Jersey, with five of the sport’s best players all guaranteed to feature in at least one game at MetLife Stadium.

1. Kylian Mbappé (France)

Kylian Mbappé gets the captain’s armband for France. | Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images

Match in NY/NJ: France vs. Senegal, June 16



It feels only right to start with the reigning World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé. The forward picked up the individual honor, as well as a runners-up medal, back in 2022 when France fell short against Argentina in Qatar.



Four years after the disappointing finish and eight years after Les Bleus won their second World Cup title, Didier Deschamps’s men are back on the world stage with one of the most ferocious attacks in soccer, led by Mbappé. Despite the 27-year-old’s turbulent time at Real Madrid, he comes into the tournament off the back of a 42-goal season, looking fully free of the knee injury that hindered his 2025–26.



Mbappé was held quiet in France’s two tune-up friendlies, but it’s only a matter of time before he gets back on the scoresheet, and he has his first opportunity to do so at MetLife Stadium against Senegal. Should he bag a brace, Mbappé will become France’s all-time leading goalscorer.

2. Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane is in tremendous form. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Match in NY/NJ: Panama vs. England, June 27



Speaking of prolific goalscorers, Harry Kane is also set to play at MetLife Stadium in the group stage when England face off with Panama. The No. 9 scored a staggering 61 goals for Bayern Munich in 2025–26, a career-best haul ahead of the biggest tournament of his life.



The Three Lions are one of the pre-tournament favorites, desperate to claim their first major honor since 1966. They have come close to an ever-elusive piece of silverware, most recently finishing as the runners-up at the last two European championships, but nothing would be sweeter than lifting the golden World Cup trophy this summer.



So much of England’s hopes rest on Kane’s shoulders, but there is likely no player in the world Thomas Tuchel would rather leading his line than the captain, who is in the form of his life at age 32.

3. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Vinicius Junior will lead Brazil’s attack this summer. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

Match in NY/NJ: Brazil vs. Morocco, June 13



Brazil vs. Morocco is one of the rare group stage matches that has stars on both teams. Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz lead the way for the visitors while Vinicius Junior and Neymar Jr headline Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.



Brazil’s all-time leading scorer is undoubtedly the biggest draw, having earned a call-up for the World Cup that sent the country into pandemonium. Yet another injury setback likely rules Neymar out of the team’s opener at MetLife, leaving Vinicius Jr to take the spotlight, something he’s more than used to after eight seasons at Real Madrid.



The electrifying winger has struggled to produce in a yellow shirt, but he is not lacking in confidence after tallying 32 goal contributions for Los Blancos last season. Vinicius Jr also hit the ground running with the Seleção, bagging a sensational goal and assist in the team’s 6–2 rout over Panama, a performance he will hope to replicate under the lights as Brazil pursue a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

4. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Erling Haaland is a major reason why Norway is a dark horse this summer. | Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Match in NY/NJ: Norway vs. Senegal, June 22



Along with the biggest names in La Liga and the Bundesliga, MetLife Stadium is also hosting one of the faces of the Premier League in Erling Haaland. The striker will lead Norway when it takes on Senegal in a clash that could decide the final standings in Group I.



Haaland is coming off a particularly draining last 12 months at Manchester City, where he made 56 appearances stemming back to last summer’s Club World Cup. Still, he found the back of the net 41 times and added another Premier League Golden Boot to his trophy cabinet.



Unlike at the club level, Haaland does not have the supporting cast on Norway to pick him up if he has a quiet night. The 25-year-old must be at his best in every match if he wants to lead his country to the round of 16, its best-ever World Cup finish, and perhaps even beyond.

5. Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala will play in his second World Cup at 23 years old. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Match in NY/NJ: Ecuador vs. Germany, June 25



Germany’s last two World Cup campaigns ended in disastrous group-stage exits, nowhere near the standard of a country with four stars above its crest. Jamal Musiala was just a teenager when he made his World Cup debut in Qatar, but now he is back with more experience and trophies under his belt to help Die Mannschaft eradicate its recent failures.



The Bayern Munich star is fully recovered from the horror fractured fibula and dislocated ankle he suffered last summer, ready to have a tournament to remember. So much of Germany’s prowess relies on the dribbling and quick feet of the attacking midfielder, who is known to curl in a strike from distance if the moment calls.



In fact, Musiala just recently made his first appearance for the national team in nearly two years and scored on his return, helping Germany claim a 4–0 win over Finland in its first tune-up friendly. The real pressure comes on the world stage, but the 23-year-old is never one to shy away from the moment.

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