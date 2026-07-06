World Cup Ticket Prices for USMNT Round of 16 Drop Despite Balogun Red Card Reversal

The U.S. men’s national team takes on the biggest game in a generation on Monday night, clashing with Belgium in the World Cup round of 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The knockout match will be headlined by the presence of star striker Folarin Balogun, who is now eligible to compete, following a highly-publicized red card reversal that has since been connected to the White House.

Making the round of 16 is commonplace for the USMNT, but the team has only surpassed that stage once, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Despite the USMNT becoming the leading news story in sports and politics, ticket prices have dropped in the hours leading up to the match, falling across every category on FIFA’s official resale platform. The lowest ticket price is now $1,943 for a Category 1 entry and $1,322 for Category 2, both nearly $1,000 cheaper than prices last week, prior to the USMNT defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina and securing advancement. The lowest price for Category 3 is $1,495, over $500 cheaper than last week’s pricing.

The most expensive tickets are listed at $11,500 for both Front Category 1 and Category 2, a steep decline from the most expensive ticket listed last week, which was a Category 3 seat for $57,500.

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While prices for some games at the 2026 World Cup have risen in the minutes and hours before kickoff as fans fear missing out, many have fallen, especially when resellers become desperate to sell tickets that were often bought at far lower prices.

The excitement around the USMNT and its potential deep World Cup run—elevated by becoming the biggest story in the country—has brought unparalleled prominence to the team. Ticket availability for Monday remains extremely limited, with only 170 tickets left on StubHub.

What’s Next for the USMNT?

The winner of the USMNT vs. Belgium clash would head to SoFi Stadium for the quarterfinal. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

The winner of Monday’s matchup will head to Los Angeles for the World Cup quarterfinal on July 10 against either Portugal or Spain. Ticket prices are also expected to be in the thousands, regardless of which team advances.

If the USMNT loses, then it will become much more affordable to see the team’s next game, which would not come until the October FIFA international window, when the team will play four games.

Should the Stars and Stripes push through to the World Cup semifinal, they will travel to Dallas to face either France or Morocco.

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