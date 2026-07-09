Wrexham Braced for ‘Mind-Blowing’ Preseason Test Against Premier League Giants

Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson is looking forward to the “mind-blowing” prospect of facing Liverpool at Yankee Stadium in New York later this month.

The Red Dragons begin their summer preseason schedule this weekend with two matches in Europe before heading to the United States, where they will play three more games.

The trip will mark Wrexham’s third visit to the United States—and their first since 2024—with matches against Premier League sides Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland.

Phil Parkinson’s side opens its summer schedule with a friendly against Wisła Kraków in Poland on Saturday before taking on Manchester United in Finland the following weekend. Wrexham will then head stateside to face Leeds in Tampa and Liverpool in New York before wrapping up its preseason campaign against Sunderland in Philadelphia.

Wrexham secured the highest league finish in the club’s history by placing seventh in the Championship last season and hopes the upcoming preseason schedule will provide the ideal balance between a competitive sporting challenge and valuable commercial opportunities.

“A full preseason will be important,” Williamson told The Leader.

“Over the last few years, we’ve played friendlies against Manchester United and Chelsea, and this year is great because there’s Kraków, which I think is going to be an incredible experience for our fans as well as our squad.

“It’s going to be a lively environment, and it’s nice that it’s here in Europe, where many of our fans will be able to travel, turn it into a bit of a vacation, and enjoy supporting the club.

“Manchester United in Helsinki is another incredible opportunity, and it’s a historic venue to be playing in. Then we’ll head back to the U.S., coming off the World Cup, with matches in Tampa, New York and Philadelphia against quality teams like Leeds, Liverpool and Sunderland.

“To have three really strong matches against top-level Premier League clubs is going to be incredibly exciting. I still pinch myself every once in a while because it’s remarkable to think about where we are.

“Liverpool at Yankee Stadium is mind-blowing when you think about how far we’ve come.

“That preparation is going to be a key part of hitting the ground running at the start of the season, which wasn’t something we were really able to do at the beginning of last season because of all the changes.”

Date Opponent Venue Country July 11 Wisła Kraków Synerise Arena, Kraków Poland July 18 Manchester United Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Finland July 25 Leeds United Raymond James Stadium, Tampa United States July 29 Liverpool Yankee Stadium, New York United States Aug. 2 Sunderland Subaru Park, Philadelphia United States

Where to Buy Tickets for Wrexham’s 2026 Preseason Matches

Wrexham supporters can still purchase tickets for all of the club’s official preseason fixtures this summer.

Tickets for the opening match against Wisła Kraków are available to members through the club’s official ticketing platform, while tickets for the Manchester United fixture can be purchased through the Finnish ticketing website Lippu.

Tickets for all matches on the U.S. tour are available through Ticketmaster. The club are also offering VIP weekend packages for the matches against Leeds United and Sunderland through TrueFanTravel.

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