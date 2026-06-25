Wrexham Can’t Afford to Repeat the Same Transfer Mistake They Made Last Year

Wrexham have every reason to feel slightly aggrieved by the fixture list they have been handed for the new Championship season.

Phil Parkinson’s side open away at Welsh rivals Cardiff City before facing Watford and Birmingham City in their first two home fixtures. September offers little respite, with matches against Millwall, Swansea City, Burnley, West Ham United, and Southampton all packed into a demanding stretch.

The challenge facing the Red Dragons is clear: they cannot afford another slow start.

Wrexham's Opening Fixtures

Date/Time Fixture 17 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Cardiff City vs. Wrexham 22 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Watford 29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Birmingham City 2 September—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST Millwall vs. Wrexham 5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Swansea City vs. Wrexham 9 September—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Burnley 12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST West Ham United vs. Wrexham 19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Southampton

One of the biggest reasons Wrexham narrowly missed out on promotion last season was their sluggish opening to life back in the Championship. They were winless in their first three matches and did not record a home victory until late October. Given they finished just two points behind Hull City, who ultimately won the playoffs, those early struggles proved costly.

That disappointing outcome should serve as a reminder this summer. While Wrexham are in a far stronger starting position than they were 12 months ago, they cannot afford to repeat the transfer strategy that contributed to their slow start.

There is no doubt the club made significant progress during its first season back in the second tier. Wrexham finished seventh—the highest league finish in the club’s 162-year history—and laid the foundations for another promotion push. A total of 13 new players arrived as part of a $45 million summer spending spree, with three more additions following in January.

The extensive recruitment drive was necessary. Wrexham needed to accelerate their development and bridge the gap to the Championship’s established powers. It worked, and there is a strong argument that only a handful of quality additions are now required rather than another major overhaul.

That reality explains why Parkinson remains calm despite the club’s quiet start to the transfer window.

Phil Parkinson is relaxed about Wrexham's summer transfer business. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

“There’s not a great deal we’re getting close with at the moment, but I’m not concerned about that,” Parkinson told The Leader. “We’re obviously in talks with a lot of clubs and a lot of players, and there’s a lot going on, but there’s nothing close to being finalized at the moment.

“It’s making sure we weigh up the options and bring in players better than what we have got. You look at certain players in a particular position and then something else might happen. We are just waiting, and we will make the additions which we feel will help us.”

His patience is understandable. Wrexham are no longer building from scratch. The core of a playoff-caliber squad is already in place, and the club has until September 1 to complete its transfer business.

Yet there is still a danger in becoming too comfortable.

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Last summer, Wrexham underestimated the scale of the challenge awaiting them in the Championship. Reality arrived quickly during their preseason tour of Australia and New Zealand, where defeats to rotated Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix sides highlighted the gap in quality.

The club’s initial plan was relatively conservative. Danny Ward and Ryan Hardie were the first arrivals, with the expectation that gradual improvements would be enough. However, it soon became apparent that a more aggressive approach was required. Deals for Josh Windass, George Thomason, Liberato Cacace and Lewis O’Brien were only completed while the squad was already away on tour.

The spending escalated as the summer progressed. Nathan Broadhead arrived for a club-record fee, while Conor Coady and Kieffer Moore brought valuable experience. Callum Doyle joined despite significant competition for his signature, and Dominic Hyam, Issa Kaboré and Ben Sheaf all arrived on deadline day.

The quality of those signings was not the issue. Timing was.

Wrexham Preseason Plans: Confirmed Fixtures, Dates, Opponents

Date Opponent Venue Country July 11 Wisła Kraków Synerise Arena, Kraków Poland July 18 Manchester United Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Finland July 25 Leeds United Raymond James Stadium, Tampa United States July 29 Liverpool Yankee Stadium, New York United States Aug. 2 Sunderland Subaru Park, Philadelphia United States

Many of Wrexham’s most important additions missed large portions of preseason, leaving Parkinson unsure of his best team heading into the campaign. Seven players who started the opening-day defeat to Southampton did not start the final game of the season against Middlesbrough, including the entire back three.

Eventually, the pieces fell into place. Once Parkinson settled on his preferred lineup, results improved dramatically and Wrexham emerged as genuine promotion contenders. The concern is whether they would be given enough time to find their rhythm again in what could be an even stronger Championship.

The division’s top end is expected to become increasingly competitive. Burnley, West Ham United, Southampton, Birmingham City, and several established Championship clubs will all have promotion ambitions. While the introduction of playoff places for teams finishing as low as eighth increases the margin for error, only the top two will earn automatic promotion.

That is why Wrexham’s transfer activity over the next few weeks matters so much. The club is beginning from a much stronger position than it did a year ago, but a stronger starting point should not be mistaken for a shorter journey.

If the right players become available, Wrexham cannot afford to wait too long. Last summer showed that even excellent recruitment can come at a cost when it arrives too late.

The foundations are already in place. The challenge now is ensuring they are ready to build on them from day one. The starting point may be stronger than it was a year ago, but the finish line could be even farther away.



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