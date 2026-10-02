Wrexham’s October Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Dates and Kickoff Times
Wrexham will return to Championship action this month as they look to build on their mixed start to the new league season.
Phil Parkinson’s side begin October sitting 14th in the Championship table, with two wins, four draws and two defeats from their opening eight matches. The Red Dragons are in an almost identical position to the one they were in at the same stage last season, when they went on to finish seventh, the best finish in club history.
It means Wrexham remain on course for their season objective of finishing in the playoff positions, with a new format that will see the playoff field expand from four teams to six, meaning a top-eight finish will be enough to qualify.
The Red Dragons are in a decent position given their difficult start to the season and appear to have a more favorable run of fixtures ahead as they look to climb the table this month.
Here is a look at Wrexham’s schedule for October.
Wrexham October Schedule 2026–27
Wrexham will play a behind-closed-doors match a week before returning to Championship action for their first competitive match of the month.
Parkinson’s side begin October with an away match against Derby County, who currently sit 22nd in the table with just one win from their first eight league matches.
The Red Dragons then play two home matches in the same week, welcoming fifth-place West Bromwich Albion and 23rd-place Preston North End to North Wales. Wrexham know their home form will be crucial to their rise up the Championship table and their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.
A week later, Wrexham are on the road again when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. The former Premier League champions are two places behind the Red Dragons in the league, with nine points to their name so far this season.
Wrexham finish the month with a trip to face old foes Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. It will be their first meeting since Wrexham completed a deal to sign Callum O’Hare from the Yorkshire club on deadline day of the summer transfer window.
Date/Time
Match
Venue
Oct. 10—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Derby County vs. Wrexham
Pride Park
Oct. 13—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. West Brom
Racecourse Ground
Oct. 17—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Preston
Racecourse Ground
Oct. 24—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Blackburn vs. Wrexham
Ewood Park
Oct. 30—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Sheffield United vs. Wrexham
Bramall Lane
Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.