Wrexham’s October Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Dates and Kickoff Times

Wrexham will return to Championship action this month as they look to build on their mixed start to the new league season.

Phil Parkinson’s side begin October sitting 14th in the Championship table, with two wins, four draws and two defeats from their opening eight matches. The Red Dragons are in an almost identical position to the one they were in at the same stage last season, when they went on to finish seventh, the best finish in club history.

It means Wrexham remain on course for their season objective of finishing in the playoff positions, with a new format that will see the playoff field expand from four teams to six, meaning a top-eight finish will be enough to qualify.

The Red Dragons are in a decent position given their difficult start to the season and appear to have a more favorable run of fixtures ahead as they look to climb the table this month.

Here is a look at Wrexham’s schedule for October.

Wrexham October Schedule 2026–27

Wrexham defeated Southampton last time out for their first home win of the season. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Wrexham will play a behind-closed-doors match a week before returning to Championship action for their first competitive match of the month.

Parkinson’s side begin October with an away match against Derby County, who currently sit 22nd in the table with just one win from their first eight league matches.

The Red Dragons then play two home matches in the same week, welcoming fifth-place West Bromwich Albion and 23rd-place Preston North End to North Wales. Wrexham know their home form will be crucial to their rise up the Championship table and their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

A week later, Wrexham are on the road again when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. The former Premier League champions are two places behind the Red Dragons in the league, with nine points to their name so far this season.

Wrexham finish the month with a trip to face old foes Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. It will be their first meeting since Wrexham completed a deal to sign Callum O’Hare from the Yorkshire club on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Date/Time Match Venue Oct. 10—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Derby County vs. Wrexham Pride Park Oct. 13—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. West Brom Racecourse Ground Oct. 17—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Preston Racecourse Ground Oct. 24—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Blackburn vs. Wrexham Ewood Park Oct. 30—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Sheffield United vs. Wrexham Bramall Lane