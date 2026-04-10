Wrexham Receive Major News Amid Championship Playoff Push

Emmy-award winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham has been renewed for three more seasons, keeping cameras following the Red Dragons until 2029.

The massive renewal comes just one month before the show’s fifth season—an in depth look at Wrexham’s return to the EFL Championship after a 43-year exile—drops in May. Now, the show is guaranteed to produce at least eight seasons.

Welcome to Wrexham follows the oldest club in Wales, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac. The series gives fans across the globe an inside look at not just Wrexham the team, but also Wrexham the city, along with the people and fans that make both so special.

Cameras have documented every aspect of the club’s rise from the National League to the Championship since 2021, pulling back the curtain on what it takes to string together a historic three consecutive promotions.

Reynolds, Mac React to Renewal News

It's a 3-peat! FX's Welcome to Wrexham has been renewed for THREE MORE SEASONS.



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/q10o218HWT — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 10, 2026

Reynolds and Mac shared their gratitude for Welcome to Wrexham’s renewal, shining the light on all the moving parts that go into making the show such a success.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Mac and Reynolds said.

“We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

The two co-owners have not been shy about their ambitions to one day take Wrexham to the Premier League, and three more seasons of the show give the club three more opportunities to document what would be a storybook ending for the Welsh outfit—that is, if they don’t accomplish the feat this season.

Wrexham’s Playoff Push Reaching the Ultimate Climax

Wrexham have dreams of securing a record fourth consecutive promotion. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Despite the doubters saying Wrexham would never be able to keep up with the top teams in the Championship, the Red Dragons got themselves firmly in the race for the playoff places. The club consistently owned sixth place—the final playoff spot—for much of 2026.

Except a poor run of form as of late has put their campaign in jeopardy. Parkinson’s men have dropped points in four of their last six league matches, falling down to seventh in the standings.

Should sixth-place Southampton win their game in hand, Wrexham will be five points out of the playoff places with just five matches left to play. To make matters worse, the Welsh outfit ends its season against league-leaders Coventry City and third-place Middlesbrough.

Even if the Red Dragons fail to make the playoffs, they have secured their place in the Championship for next season, when they could start their push for the Premier League all over again—with cameras up and running.

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