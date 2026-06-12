‘On Our Radar’—Wrexham Reveal World Cup Scouting Mission

Phil Parkinson has revealed that Wrexham will scout potential transfer targets at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

The tournament got underway on Thursday as co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa 2–0 at the Estadio Azteca, with 48 teams competing across 104 matches for soccer’s biggest prize.

For the first time, the Red Dragons will have two active players involved in the tournament after Scotland selected club captain Dom Hyam and New Zealand called up his defensive partner, Liberato Cacace.

There could be further Wrexham involvement if they pursue a deal for a player competing at the World Cup, with the Welsh club set to travel to the United States next month for the final three matches of their preseason tour.

Sports Illustrated understands that Parkinson’s side will prioritize reinforcements at wingback this summer. They are also expected to be in the market for a central midfielder, a striker and a goalkeeper.

Wrexham’s World Cup Scouting Mission

Phil Parkinson will cast his eye over several possible transfer targets at the World Cup. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham are looking to strengthen their squad after narrowly missing out on a place in the Championship playoffs last season. The Red Dragons recorded the best finish in the club’s history by placing seventh in England’s second tier, just two points behind Hull City, who went on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Although the club has solid foundations to build on, sources anticipate a more competitive Championship campaign next season. Three recently relegated Premier League teams are set to receive lucrative parachute payments, making it even more difficult for Wrexham to challenge near the top of the division. Club officials know they must recruit wisely this summer if they are to have any chance of securing a fourth promotion in five years.

“There are a few players on our radar who are involved in the World Cup,” Parkinson told The Leader. “It’s a case of monitoring them while they are over there in the United States.

“We obviously dipped into the foreign market with Libby Cacace last year and, of course, we are always looking at players who we feel can improve what we already have, regardless of the country they play in.

“But it’s always about balancing the leagues they have been playing in and the strength of those competitions, then correlating that with the Championship. You never rule anything out.”

The Risk of Signing Unproven Championship Talent

Liberato Cacace made just 13 appearances during a difficult debut season. | Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Parkinson has typically preferred signing players who are proven at the level they will be playing and who already have experience in the domestic game.

Wrexham bucked that trend when they signed defender Cacace from Serie A side Empoli last season. Although he impressed when given opportunities, the 25-year-old was limited to just 13 appearances in all competitions during an injury-disrupted campaign.

Cacace admitted he struggled to cope with the “relentless” pace of Championship soccer and found it more physically demanding than the tactical challenges of Italy’s top flight.

Liberato Cacace 2025–26 Season Stats

Metric Value Appearances 13 Minutes played 780 Starts 9 Matches completed 4 Goals 1 Assists 0

“In terms of the football, it is just relentless here,” Cacace told The Unused Subs podcast. “It is almost like a basketball game; it is end-to-end, especially with the position I play. It is a massive demand for me.

“I think that is also a reason why things happened the way they have happened with my season. It’s just relentless, high quality. I think that is the biggest difference. Italy is so tactical—it’s like a chess game. Here, the pitch is so open, you are running so much at a high speed. It is almost about which team is the fittest and can score.”

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