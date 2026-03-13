Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 37 Games

Wrexham returned to winning ways on Friday evening with a 2–0 win over bitter rivals Swansea City, all while co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac were in the booth on the call.

The Red Dragons came into the Championship bout with redemption on the mind after suffering a 2–1 defeat in the reverse fixture back in December. They also were eager to snap a two-game losing streak—and what better time to do so than against Swansea at the STōK Cae Ras.

Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring in the 25th minute, using a wonderful bit of skill to evade his marker inside the box to fire a right-footed strike into the back of the net. The goal, created by Callum Doyle’s excellent through ball, gave Wrexham the early lead.

Phil Parkinson’s men held onto their lead for the entire game and sealed the victory on the brink of stoppage time when Doyle headed home George Thomason’s cross. Wrexham saw out the remaining minutes in North Wales and emphatically collected three points once the final whistle sounded.

The win was the perfect response to Tuesday’s defeat to Hull City, and allows the Red Dragons to keep their Premier League hopes alive.

Wrexham Standings After 37 Games in the EFL Championship

Wrexham are hanging around in the promotion race. | Zach Forster/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Place Team Points Games Played 1 Coventry 77 37 2 Middlesbrough 69 37 3 Millwall 68 37 4 Ipswich Town 65 36 5 Hull City 63 37 6 Wrexham 60 37 7 Southampton 54 36

Wrexham remain sixth in the Championship standings with 60 points through 37 games. The Red Dragons are now just three points behind fifth-place Hull City, a spot they would love to eventually claim to give themselves some breathing room in the playoff race.

After all, Southampton are within striking distance of Parkinson’s men in seventh place. The Saints have 54 points with a game in hand, which means if they win their bout with Coventry on Saturday, they will only be three points off the final playoff spot.

The good news for Wrexham is that the league-leaders are the favorites to win at the weekend, and dropped points for Southampton would further secure the Welsh outfit’s hold on sixth place.

Wrexham’s Next Five Games

Phil Parkinson is hoping to lead Wrexham to a fourth consecutive promotion. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Opponent Date Competition Watford (A) March 17 Championship Sheffield United (A) March 21 Championship West Brom (A) April 3 Championship Southampton (H) April 6 Championship Birmingham (A) April 11 Championship

Wrexham are gearing up for an extended period away from the STōK Cae Ras. First up is a trip to Watford, where the Red Dragons will finally play the Hornets after their previous game got rescheduled to accommodate the FA Cup fifth round.

Then, Parkinson’s men are headed to Sheffield United before the March international break. The visitors will hope to replicate their 5–3 Boxing Day victory, but this time, they will be in enemy territory.

Once domestic action resumes, the Welsh outfit takes on West Brom away and then three days later finally gets to return to North Wales to face Southampton. Three points against the Saints could go a long way in the fight for the Championship playoffs, especially if both teams remain neck and neck in the standings.

Wrexham’s return home will be short lived. After playing Southampton, they must travel to Birmingham. The two opponents know each other well from their battles in League One last season, and the reverse fixture ended with the spoils shared in a 1–1 draw.

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