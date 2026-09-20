Wrexham Take Aim at Rival’s Greatest Player Ever After Much-Needed Win

Wrexham couldn’t help but use Southampton club legend Matt Le Tissier as a punch line after they defeated the Saints 2–1 in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Red Dragons came into the weekend’s fixture desperate for three points. Phil Parkinson’s men started the 2026–27 season with just one win in their opening seven matches—and that one win came away from home.

Wrexham finally gave the Racehorse Ground something to celebrate at the weekend after they squeaked out a late victory thanks to an own goal from Southampton center back Keven Schlotterbeck.

After the final whistle, Wrexham hit out at the Saints on social media with a post seemingly inferring that they were victims of Southampton’s Spygate scandal from last season.

April 7 2026: Wrexham AFC 1-5 Southampton



May 7 2026: Southampton get caught spying on Middlesbrough



September 19 2026: Wrexham AFC 2-1 Southampton



Makes you think… 😉



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/sRj8W5l0an — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 19, 2026

Wrexham highlighted their lopsided defeat to Southampton last season, a 5–1 defeat back on April 7. A month later, the Saints were caught spying on Middlesbrough ahead of their Championship playoffs semifinal.

Southampton were ultimately charged with three counts of spying—one for doing so against Middlesbrough and two against Oxford United and Ipswich Town. They were removed from the Championship playoffs as a result and hit with a four-point penalty this season.

Wrexham are enjoying having the last laugh—for now—after defeating Tonda Eckert’s men and even ended their social media jab with a photo of Le Tissier, who is widely regarded as Southampton’s greatest player ever. The Englishman spent his entire career with the club and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame back in 2013.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After Eight Games

Wrexham fans chanted for Phil Parkinson throughout the match. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Place Team Points Games Played 1. Swansea 17 8 2. West Ham 15 8 3. Middlesbrough 15 8 4. Wolves 14 7 5. West Brom 14 8 6. QPR 13 8 7. Stoke 13 8 8. Bristol City 13 8 9. Charlton 12 8 10. Birmingham 11 8 11. Millwall 11 8 12. Lincoln 11 8 13. Southampton 10 8 14. Wrexham 10 8 15. Bolton 10 8

After Saturday’s clash, Wrexham moved up to 14th in the Championship standings and are now level with Southampton on 10 points after eight matches.

Despite being in the bottom half of the 24-team table, the two clubs are just three points out of the playoff spots, expanded from third to sixth, to third to eighth in 2026–27.

Miraculously, they are also just five points behind second-place West Ham United, who are in the last of two automatic promotion spots to the Premier League. Wrexham will feel relieved to still be so close considering their slow start to the season.

The Red Dragons dropped points in their opening three matches, settling for draws with Cardiff City and Watford before losing to Birmingham City. They looked to finally find their form with a win against Millwall, only to drop points in their next three matches.

Draws with Swansea City and Burnley came before an embarrassing 6–0 defeat to the Hammers. Saturday’s victory over Southampton got the team back to winning ways, but now Parkinson’s men must wait until Oct. 10 to return to action against Derby County after the newly expanded fall international break.