Wrexham vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Fresh off a convincing Premier League victory, Chelsea continue their FA Cup campaign away at the in-form Wrexham on Saturday.

The Hollywood-owned Welsh outfit is targeting a playoff berth in its triumphant return to the Championship, with three successive wins in the second tier opening up a four-point buffer between themselves and seventh-place Southampton.

While promotion to the top flight is undoubtedly their priority, victory on Saturday would be regarded as Wrexham’s most significant cup success since they stunned Arsenal as Fourth Division minnows in January 1992. They’ve already overcome Premier League opposition to get here, beating Nottingham Forest on penalties in the third round before bypassing Ipswich Town 1–0.

Chelsea toppled another Championship promotion contender in Hull City to set up this tie, with a Pedro Neto hat trick inspiring the Blues on that occasion. Another trio of strikes, this time from João Pedro, led to a thumping 4–1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday night, which got their Champions League charge back on track after a winless three-game run.

The west Londoners were once synonymous with FA Cup glory, but they haven’t lifted this trophy since Antonio Conte was at the helm in 2018.

Wrexham vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Chelsea to Avoid Upset

The Blues are aiming to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

There’s certainly banana skin potential for Chelsea, given Wrexham’s impressive form and their knack for springing a surprise or two at the STōK Cae Ras.

The Blues are competing on multiple fronts down the stretch, with their top-five hopes boosted midweek ahead of the resumption of their Champions League campaign. FA Cup glory may not be at the top of their priorities, but they are just a couple of wins away from Wembley.

For Wrexham, this is a chance to test themselves against one of the elite, having stunned Forest in the third round. The ambitious Welsh club harbor hopes of competing against Chelsea twice a season in the near future, and Phil Parkinson will hope his men offer an impressive account of themselves this weekend.

Record vs. English Football League (EFL) teams: Since 2000, Chelsea have been knocked out of the FA Cup just twice to EFL opponents—Barnsley in 2008 and Bradford City in 2015. Wrexham manager Parkinson was the mastermind of Bradford’s 4–2 victory at Stamford Bridge 11 years ago, but Chelsea seldom slip up against inferior opposition.

Since 2000, Chelsea have been knocked out of the FA Cup just twice to EFL opponents—Barnsley in 2008 and Bradford City in 2015. Wrexham manager Parkinson was the mastermind of Bradford’s 4–2 victory at Stamford Bridge 11 years ago, but Chelsea seldom slip up against inferior opposition. Hull dispatched: Rosenior’s side were utterly dominant in its fourth-round triumph over Hull City, who are fifth in the Championship and three points better off than Wrexham. The gulf in quality was distinct at the MKM Stadium, and Chelsea are capable of asserting complete superiority this weekend.

Rosenior’s side were utterly dominant in its fourth-round triumph over Hull City, who are fifth in the Championship and three points better off than Wrexham. The gulf in quality was distinct at the MKM Stadium, and Chelsea are capable of asserting complete superiority this weekend. Buoyant after midweek win: The Blues enter this cup tie off the back of a significant midweek victory, with Rosenior’s side putting a slumping Aston Villa to the sword. It was a feel-good win after a three-game winless run, with a little bit of assurance and confidence returning.

Prediction: Wrexham 1–3 Chelsea

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Leading scorer Moore could get his first FA Cup start of the season. | FotMo

Wrexham’s playoff push is all the more impressive when you consider the players they’re currently without. The hosts have a lengthy injury list, and Parkinson is unlikely to have anyone back in time for Chelsea’s visit.

Matty James, Liberato Cacace, Thomas O’Connor and Ben Sheaf are sidelined, while Aaron James and Lewis Brunt have been out since August and October, respectively.

Parkinson has utilized Sam Smith up top in Wrexham’s victories over Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town to set up Saturday’s tie, but their leading scorer in the Championship, Kieffer Moore could get the nod this time.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo will start between the posts, while Manchester City loanee Issa Kaboré should operate down the right touchline.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O’Brien, Thomason; Windass, Broadhead; Moore.

Rosenior will have one eye on PSG. | FotMob

While Chelsea would love to enjoy a deep run in this competition, a Champions League round of 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain looms. Thus, Rosenior will be expected to rest a few of his key players on Saturday evening.

The Blues boss will be particularly cautious over the likes of Cole Palmer and Reece James, while Wednesday’s hat trick hero João Pedro may also be preserved.

On the injury front, the visitors are without Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens and Dário Essugo, while Estêvão is continuing to nurse a hamstring issue. Wesley Fofana is also a doubt after picking up a knock midweek, but Marc Cucurella is back and Pedro Neto is eligible to return from his suspension.

Rosenior may be tempted to retain Filip Jörgensen between the posts after his sturdy showing at Villa Park.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Jörgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Sarr, Cucurella; Lavia, Santos; Neto, Fernández, Garnacho; Delap.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Wrexham, Wales

: Wrexham, Wales Stadium : STōK Cae Ras

: STōK Cae Ras Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One, TNT Sports 2, BBC iPlayer, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus, Sportsnet 360 Mexico FOX One

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC