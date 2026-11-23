Wrexham Women strengthened their lead at the top of the Adran Premier to five points with a comfortable 3–1 win over early title challengers The New Saints on Sunday.

TNS were unbeaten at home heading into the match but fell behind early when midfielder Abbie Iddenden headed into her own net from a wicked Maria Francis-Jones corner. Lilli Jones doubled Wrexham’s advantage when she flicked in a loose ball after another corner routine, before Jenny Sugarman’s side wrapped up the win just after the half-hour mark. Another excellent cross from Francis-Jones struck defender Tiggy Webb and found the back of the net.

TNS grabbed a consolation goal late on when Fiona Barry fired in the rebound after her initial penalty was saved by goalkeeper Lucy Farrell. However, they were no match for a Wrexham side that stretched its lead at the top to five points as they look to defend the Adran Premier title.

Wrexham Women Get Revenge

Lili Jones (L) is Wrexham-born and bred. | Wrexham Women AFC

Wrexham Women have lost just one domestic match this season: a dramatic 3–2 home defeat against TNS last month. The Red Dragons had fought back from two goals down to level the score in stoppage time, only for Barry to score a spectacular winner in the final seconds and secure a memorable away victory for the visitors.

After that defeat, captain Jodie Bartle reiterated the season was a “marathon, not a sprint” and the team would not be defined by one setback. The true test of character is in the response, and Wrexham’s has been emphatic. A week after losing to TNS, they produced an incredible performance to thrash Swansea City 8–1 away from home. In their next match, they thumped Cardiff Met 7–0 at home.

Sugarman’s side then recorded routine wins over Barry and Briton Ferry to reclaim the top spot, while TNS have now won just once in four matches and slipped to third behind Cardiff City. TNS deserve huge credit for the standards they have reached this season, but Wrexham remain very much the team to beat as they enter the final four matches of the regular season.

After that, the league splits in two. The top four sides face each other twice more in the Championship Group, while the bottom four fight for survival in the Relegation Group. Wrexham, Cardiff City and TNS have already secured their places in the top half, with Swansea still fighting to be involved in the business end of the campaign.

“I was absolutely delighted with the first 45 minutes; I thought we played with real control,” Sugarman told S4C. “We talked about being a little bit more secure in our build and creating some real high-quality chances. We created a lot of chances in our last game against TNS but we didn’t feel we did ourselves justice on that day.

“Today, their keeper has pulled off four or five outstanding saves. I was delighted with the control we showed, delighted with our chance creation and then to score the goals from set pieces as well; we do a lot of work on our preparation for that ... It is never an easy place to come, as we found out last year. It was important to us that we put in a different performance than the one we did at home.”

Adran Premier Table

Position Team Goal difference Points 1. Wrexham +41 27 2. Cardiff City +25 22 3. The New Saints +22 22 4. Swansea City -3 15 5. Briton Ferry -3 13 6. Cardiff Met -17 9 7. Aberystwyth Town -33 4 8. Barry Town -32 3

What’s Next for Wrexham Women?

Wrexham will only qualify for the Champions League if they manage to win the Adran Premier. | Wrexham Women AFC

Wrexham Women are back in action when they welcome Swansea to The Rock, before facing Cardiff Met in their final game of the year. The Red Dragons return to league action in January with a mouth-watering clash against Cardiff City before ending the regular season away at Aberystwyth.

“It’s not a secret, we won the league last year. We were able to bring the Champions League to the Racecourse, which was really impactful for this team and for this community. For us, short term, we want to do it again,” the women’s team’s general manager, Saara Hassoun, recently told Sports Illustrated.

“We want to be back in the Champions League next year. We want to be winning trophies. We want to be really making our community in Wales in general proud of what our women’s team is doing.”

To achieve that, Wrexham must retain the Adran Premier title. They have already responded to their first setback in extraordinary style and appear to be hitting top gear again. But, as Bartle warned, this is a marathon, not a sprint.