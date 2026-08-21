Xabi Alonso Inadvertently Raises More Questions About Enzo Fernandez Future

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso offered a clear show of support to unsettled midfielder Enzo Fernández but, ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, dodged a number of questions about the Argentine’s future.

Fernández was punished by Chelsea for openly flirting with Real Madrid towards the end of last season, but the Spanish side publicly rejected the chance to sign him and the 25-year-old is now in the sights of Manchester City and former Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea issued an ultimatum to City, making it clear they had until the end of Friday, Aug. 14 to make an offer of $162 million (£120 million) before Fernández would be removed from the market. No such offer arrived, but questions about his future remain, and Alonso’s refusal to confirm either way only fueled the fire.

Asked whether Fernández will still be a Chelsea player when the transfer window shuts, Alonso responded: “Enzo is a Chelsea player. He’s a top player. He’s training well, he’s preparing for Monday [against Fulham] and that’s my concern at the moment and what I have in mind.”

Alonso’s biggest dodge came when asked whether Fernández had communicated a desire to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s training really well,” Alonso digressed. “I see him with a good attitude. That’s what we want. Everyone is trying their best to prepare for the kickoff of the Premier League.”

Similarly, when asked if Fernández will remain Chelsea’s vice-captain, Alonso replied: “Reece [James] is the first captain and we have other leaders, other personalities that share the same role.”

Will Fernández Remain at Chelsea?

Fernández drew a mixed response from supporters last time out. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Despite the passing of Chelsea’s artificial deadline, the Blues are believed to remain open to parting ways with Fernández. Indeed, the $162 million fee had been agreed with his agents and operated effectively as a release clause, with Chelsea committing to accept such an offer before Aug. 14.

Chelsea have stressed their desire to keep hold of Fernández, arguing that they will not disrupt Alonso’s squad so close to the start of the Premier League season, but the belief is that they would still be prepared to do business. That being said, offers of $162 million are no longer expected to be sufficient.

Barring any unexpected twists, City are alone in a one-horse race for Fernández’s signature. They recently pocketed $88 million by selling Rodri to Barcelona and have agreed to offload winger Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur in a package worth as much as $116 million. Striker Omar Marmoush is expected to follow the Brazilian in a deal worth slightly less.

City do, therefore, have the funds to make a big bid for Fernández, but just where Chelsea’s asking price lies at this late stage in the summer window is unclear.

If Fernández does remain with Chelsea, he faces a battle to win over a fanbase left divided by his recent conduct.

He was booed when he came off the bench for his preseason debut against Real Sociedad last week, although that negativity was then drowned out by a chorus of support, highlighting the rupture in the thinking of supporters.

“Well, he was not just booed, they as well chanted his name,” Alonso highlighted. “It’s not unusual, it can happen.

“We support him, we have a great player with Enzo, he’s a top player, he’s been so important. Once we start the competition, we need the support and we need the full commitment of all the team and all the supporters when they come to Stamford Bridge.”