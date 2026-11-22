Xabi Alonso has insisted he will try to find an answer after Chelsea’s “fragile mentality” was on full show in their brutal 4–1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday.

The Blues actually took the lead through Emmanuel Emegha but, after being pegged back four minutes later, never looked like winning the game as they were ruthlessly exposed defensively—only Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace have conceded more than Chelsea’s 20 Premier League goals this season.

Alonso is facing increasing pressure as his side have now lost five of their opening 11 Premier League matches. For comparison, Manchester United felt Michael Carrick needed to be fired after suffering four defeats from his opening 10 league games.

“We are in a fragile moment mentally,” said Alonso. “When we receive a punch, we didn’t recover that strong, that tough enough and today that was my feeling.”

He added: “After the equaliser, we lost the momentum completely. Until then, we were doing O.K. We were creating, playing a lot on the pitch, we were coming out from the pressure, but from that moment they started believing and we started not believing and it changed totally.

“And after that, we never got the good feeling mentality in any moment, and we were not able to cope with the pressure, and we didn’t get close to the goal, so it completely changed it.

“We need to find solutions for sure because there will be setbacks during any game and to be tougher and to be able to go through that and to know that it’s still so long to play, it’s something mandatory in this competition.”

A lack of physicality has been used as an explanation for Chelsea’s woes this season, and Alonso confessed he is searching for ways to address that.

“There were moments that we were not competing at the level required and we need to know that that’s mandatory in this competition because you will face teams with that demand again,” he continued.

“The physicality, the duels, that is not the only explanation. I said that yesterday and I repeat that. We could do that better in a football way, not giving a ball away, trying to progress a little bit more, choosing better options. That’s the solution as well but the physical part and the mentality part we can do better.”

Could Chelsea Fire Xabi Alonso?

Alonso needs to find the answers soon. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

To suggest Alonso is in danger of losing his job may be a little premature, but there can be no denying things are heading in that direction.

In the Premier League this season, Chelsea now have five wins and five losses to their name. The Blues are also out of the Carabao Cup after a defeat to Liverpool that now means they are on a run of one win and four losses in their last five outings across all competitions.

It is the nature of their defeats, and even some of their victories, that are concerning Chelsea fans. The Blues look so vulnerable defensively, regardless of the formation deployed by Alonso, and have rarely looked comfortable during matches even while winning.

Chelsea officials will have expected more from Alonso but may seek to avoid being as trigger-happy as previous owner Roman Abramovich. There will be an awareness that Alonso has been in charge for just 14 matches across all competitions as he seeks to fix a squad full of flaws that started to show at the start of 2026, well before Alonso was even involved.

That being said, he was brought in to address those issues. Clearly, he has not done so. At a certain point, that will become unacceptable for Chelsea’s owners, who are likely to be concerned about a second consecutive season without any European action.

History suggests BlueCo are prepared to make that tough decision, but not so soon. Graham Potter, the first appointment of the new ownership, lasted 31 games, while Liam Rosenior’s nightmare tenure during the second half of last season even stretched to 23. Rosenior’s return of 11 wins, 10 defeats and two draws is alarmingly similar to Alonso’s current record—seven wins, six losses, one draw.

If Alonso fails to turn things around, he could very feasibly find himself sent down the same path.