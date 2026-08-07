‘Security’—Xabi Alonso Gives Telling Update on Chelsea’s Elite Goalkeeper Pursuit

Chelsea have recently been linked with a move for Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, but Xabi Alonso confessed he’s “very happy” with the current options at his fingertips.

Signing a world-class goalkeeper has routinely been brought up as Chelsea’s biggest need in recent transfer windows, but the Blues have recently opted against spending big between the sticks. This summer, the situation is no different, but Alonso revealed he’s comfortable as it is.

“I’m very happy with Rob [Sánchez], Mike [Penders] and Teddy [Sharman-Lowe],” Alonso admitted. “Mike is a young goalkeeper that has done a great season at Strasbourg. Rob, he has played many years in the club, in Chelsea, as well as the Premier League, he has experience.

“So to have this security in the goal is important,” Alonso finished, not so subtly hinting that Chelsea might go another summer without landing an established, elite shot-stopper.

Chelsea’s Not Currently Working on Diogo Costa Move

Diogo Costa has been linked with a move away from Porto for years. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Recently, it was rumored that the Blues are interested in making a move for Costa, who’s long been considered one of the best goalkeepers outside of Europe’s top-five leagues.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper had strong showings for Portugal during the 2026 World Cup and has long been linked with a move to a European giant. However, Porto have routinely stated that they’ll only entertain his exit if the $68.7 million (£51 million) release clause in his contract is triggered.

However, recent speculation indicates that Chelsea haven’t even enquired about a potential move for Porto and aren’t planning to lure the Portugal international to Stamford Bridge at the moment. Alonso’s comments seem to confirm that stance.

The Blues did pursue Mike Maignan last summer, but a deal for the AC Milan goalkeeper never materialized and Chelsea stuck to their in-house options. This year, it appears the club are equally comfortable staying with what they already have at the position.

Who Will Be Chelsea's Starting Goakleeper?

Robert Sánchez has had a shaky yet lasting tenure at Chelsea. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

For the third straight year, Sánchez is expected to be between the sticks protecting Chelsea’s goal when the 2026–27 season starts—he lost the starting job to Đorđe Petrović during his first season for the Blues in 2023–24. The Spaniard had an improved campaign in 2025–26, but he’s still vulnerable to costly blunders at any given time.

Still, his experience is a valuable asset for Alonso in his first season at the helm, and everyone at Chelsea will hope that the Spaniard can build on what was unquestionably his best term with the club.

Backing him up will be Penders, the towering 21-year-old Belgium international. Signed by Chelsea in 2024, he’s spent the past two seasons on loan, first at Genk and then at sister club Strasbourg.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Penders, who’s long been viewed as Chelsea’s goalkeeper of the future and a key reason why the club have been hesitant to heavily invest in another. In his first season in the Blues squad, challenging Sánchez for the starting job wouldn’t be a surprise.

With Filip Jörgensen on his way to Strasbourg on loan, 23-year-old Sharman-Lowe, who’s spent recent years in England’s lower-tiers and then Chelsea’s U–23 side will likely serve as the third goalkeeper during Alonso’s debut term.