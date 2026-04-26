Xavi Simons’s Explicit Fan Exchange After Potentially Serious Injury

Tottenham Hotspur’s first Premier League win of 2026 didn’t come without caveats, and the club are nervous about the knee injury Xavi Simons sustained at Molineux on Saturday.

The seemingly doomed Spurs were veering towards a potentially fatal point at the already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers, officially relegated to the Championship on Monday night after losing heavily to West Ham United and Leeds United in back-to-back games.

The visitors were able to keep their condemned hosts at bay, but a lack of sparkle in the final third, especially after Xavi was withdrawn just after the hour mark, meant returning Wolves goalkeeper José Sa was seldom tested.

However, Spurs, courtesy of a set-piece and a poacher’s effort from João Palhinha at the back post, were able to find a way. The slender triumph was their first in the league since Dec. 28, but victories for both Nottingham Forest and West Ham mean they failed to make any ground on relegation rivals.

Xavi Hits Back At Wolves Supporters Hurling Abuse

Xavi’s outing ended prematurely in the West Midlands. | Lewis Storey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Merely claiming a Premier League win could serve as a major boost for Roberto De Zerbi’s side during the final month of the season. They came so close against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, but a 95th-minute Georginio Rutter equalizer cruelly canceled out Xavi’s stunning effort with 15 minutes to play.

As a result, much of the postmatch discourse focused on Xavi’s excessive celebration, rather than the quality of his finish.

The Dutchman has had a difficult first year in north London, but it hasn’t been without promise. The knee injury he suffered on Saturday could be a season-ender, which would be a huge blow to Spurs’ survival hopes. Moreover, Xavi didn’t take too kindly to the Wolves supporters hurling abuse at him, as he was stretchered around the pitch at Molineux.

In clips that surfaced on social media, Xavi bites back at one supporter who shouts from the stands: "F------ w-----, you’re a f------ w-----!"

The Dutchman pivoted his head towards the chief offender and more subtly repeats: "F--- you!"

What Xavi’s Knee Injury Could Mean for Spurs’ Survival Hopes?

De Zerbi could be without a creative spark for the final month of the season. | Lewis Storey/Danehouse/Getty Images)

“Xavi felt pain, but now I spoke with him two minutes ago, he feels better than at the beginning of the injury,” De Zerbi told reporters postmatch.

Xavi awkwardly collapsed to the ground after battling Hugo Bueno down Wolves’ left flank. He writhed around in serious discomfort just off the pitch, and a stretcher was called.

De Zerbi has said we won’t know the severity of the issue until Monday or Tuesday, but Xavi’s season is most likely over if he’s suffered significant ligament damage. Spurs supporters will be pleading for a kind diagnosis.

His strike against Brighton was a moment of attacking inspiration that Spurs have struggled to produce this season, with much of Xavi’s success arriving in Europe. It’s been much tougher sledding domestically, scoring just twice in the Premier League.

However, his commitment to the cause and the talent he undeniably possesses means his absence for the remaining month of the season would be hugely damaging. Tottenham have functioned without James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski for the entirety of 2025–26 so far, and the team will be bereft of any creative spark if Xavi’s sidelined, too.

The available midfield alternatives, like Lucas Bergvall and Conor Gallagher, are runners and carriers who lack the ability to unlock opposing defenses.

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